Police identify burning body discovered in East Baltimore

As detectives circulated flyers throughout the neighborhood in East Baltimore where his body was discovered burning on Sunday, 35-year-old Bernard Stein III’s fiancee considered what could have driven someone to dispose of his life in such a gruesome manner.

“Something about something stolen or something, but I’ve never known him to steal anything,” said Stacy Lynn, “I was looking for him for two days.”

Stein also is survived by a step-daughter who also is searching for answers.

“I don’t know why anybody would go do that to him. They already did something, but what they did to him? That’s horrible,” said Alyssa Lynn, “They didn’t have to do what they did.”

Now, the same woman who had looked forward to marrying Stein is awaiting word on his funeral arrangements, mindful that his killer or killers remain at large, but that nothing will ever bring him back to her.

“I wish I could. I just want to be with him,” his fiancée told us.

A reward of up to $6,000 is now being offered for information in this case that leads to an arrest and charges.

You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

