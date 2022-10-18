ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Supreme Court will not hear case challenging century-old racist precedents

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daTfM_0ie0KScM00

The Supreme Court this week declined to hear a case challenging the precedents it set in the Insular Cases, which deny equal rights to well more than 3 million residents of US territories.

The Insular Cases, which were decided just after the turn of the 20th century, held that the US could deny residents of its territories constitutional rights and did not have to offer those territories a pathway to statehood — in effect justifying the country’s colonial enterprise.

The US still controls a number of territories more than 100 years later, and the plantiffs in the case Fitisemanu v US aimed to get the Supreme Court to overturn the precedents set by the Insular Cases. On Monday, the high court declined.

“It’s a punch in the gut for the Justices to leave in place a ruling that says I am not equal to other Americans simply because I was born in a U.S. territory,” John Fitisemanu, the lead plaintiff, said in a statement reported by HuffPost . “I was born on U.S. soil, have a U.S. passport, and pay my taxes like everyone else. But because of a discriminatory federal law, I am not recognized as a U.S. citizen.”

Mr Fitisemanu and the two other plantiffs are American Samoan residents living in Utah. As American Samoans, they are subject to the Insular Cases and do not have equal rights as citizens and cannot, for instance, vote in US elections. In addition to American Samoa, the Insular Cases are still the precedent in Guam, Northern Marianas Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

There was some amount of optimism that the Supreme Court might be willing to hear a challenge to the cases after Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative Donald Trump appointee, lambasted the Insular Cases in a decision earlier this year and, along with Justice Sonia Sotomayor, called for them to be overturned. But four justices must vote to take up a case, and there were not four votes to hear Fitisemanu v US.

For many, the Insular Cases remain one of the greatest recorded stains on American jurisprudence. The cases came before the court following the US’s victory in the Spanish-American War, in which the US seized new territories from Spain. The Court ruled that the people in those territories were “savage tribes” who were “absolutely unfit to receive” full constitutional rights.

The Supreme Court decided that the territories taken by the US were “unincorporated,” as opposed to “incorporated” territories and states and that people in unincoporated territories were not entitled to equal rights — creating an entirely new classification that continues to disenfranchise millions of people.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy