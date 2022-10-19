Jana Kramer reveals her ex-husband cheated on her with ‘more’ than 13 women

Jana Kramer spoke out about her ex-husband Mike Caussin’s infidelity , revealing that the former football star cheated on her with “more” than 13 women.

The 38-year-old country singer addressed her divorce in an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk , which will be released on Facebook on Wednesday. In a preview of the segment , host Jada Pinkett Smith asked Kramer how she learned about Caussin’s affairs.

“So over time, you found out that he cheated with about 13 women?,” asked Pinkett Smith.

Kramer said it was actually “more” than 13 people, which shocked Pinkett Smith and prompted the response: “Got it. That has to be really painful.”

The One Tree Hill star confessed that while getting a divorce was the right thing to do, she knows that the split will affect and “hurt” their two children, Jolie, six, and Jace, three.

“I know we’re both in better situations,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “But I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up in my house on Christmas day. That one’s gonna hurt.”

Pinkett Smith agreed with the sentiment, adding: “That’s a hard one. When your familial dreams coincide with childhood trauma.”

Kramer also emphasised that her husband’s affairs ultimately changed the life that she wanted for her children.

“And that’s when I get like, ‘That’s not fair. You took away my dream too of what I wanted from my family,’” she continued.

Kramer’s marriage previously made headlines when reports of Caussin’s affairs first broke in 2016. While the couple were separated that year, the former NFL star checked into a rehab facility to receive treatment for his sex addition, which he publicly spoke out about in 2019 . They renewed their vows in 2017, before welcoming their second child. They also published a book about their relationship , The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully , in 2020.

However, following their ups and downs, Kramer petitioned to legally end her marriage in April 2021, citing “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery,” per the divorce filing obtained by E! News at the time.

Kramer also shared a post on Instagram, in which she said that while she’s given her marriage “everything [that she] had”, it was “time” for it to end.

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding,” the post reads. “I just can’t fight any longer.”

In another preview for her Red Table Talk episode, “The Story” singer also addressed why she chose to stay with her ex following each of his cheating incidents.

“Everytime he did cheat and I would find out, there’d be something different he would say that I would hold on to,” Kramer explained. “It’s like, ‘I’m never going to do it again and the next one because now I’m going to be a better man.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I want that man.’ I waited for him.”

When he cheated on her again last year, Kramer ultimately realised that was it.

“Last April when I caught him again, he’s like, ‘Now, I know that I’ll never do it again.’ And I’m like, ‘And you know what, for that person, she’s going to be real lucky that you won’t,’” Kramer explained. “And that’s when I left.”