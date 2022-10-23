Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
What Deion Sanders Eats After A Big Game - Exclusive
Food is the fuel of the body, and no one knows that better than athletes — and there are few athletes more accomplished than Deion Sanders. Sanders is one of the few sports stars who has played in two professional leagues at the same time, even appearing in a Major League Baseball game and a National Football League game on the same day. Now, after years of being a sports analyst, Sanders has returned to the field as head coach at Jackson State University. But he's also gearing up for a guacamole competition with his fiancée and TV personality, Tracey Edmonds, in partnership with Avocados From Mexico.
Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt have largest NFL salaries in 2022
Who are the highest paid NFL players? As the salary cap climbs, the top NFL salaries soar every year with
Deadspin
Russell Wilson takes another L
Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Kirk Herbstreit News
ESPN and top analyst Kirk Herbstreit are under fire for how they handled the Alabama Jermaine Burton situation on Saturday evening. Burton, who appeared to hit a female as he was walking off the field at Tennessee last Saturday night, suited up and played for the Crimson Tide this weekend.
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - 'It's Bills vs. Chiefs'; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett responds to visible player frustrations
The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and in danger of falling into a hole to deep to dig out of this season. Fans are angry. Coaches are frustrated. Players are frustrated. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, specifically, were spotted ranting on the sideline during Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
