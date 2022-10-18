ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Audiobook features talks between Trump and Bob Woodward

By Via AP news wire
More than eight hours of conversations between Donald Trump and Bob Woodward will be released next week as an audiobook.

Simon & Schuster Audio announced Tuesday that “The Trump Tapes” will be published Oct. 25. Woodward, along with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa, interviewed Trump in 2016, when he was seeking the Republican nomination for president. Woodward then interviewed the then-president 19 times in 2019-2020 for his bestselling book on the Trump administration, “Rage.”

“I’m doing something here that I’ve never done before, presenting the lengthy, raw interviews of my work,” Woodward comments in the introduction. “I wanted to put as much of Trump’s voice, his own words, out there for the historical record so people can hear and make their own assessments.”

Former first lady Melania Trump , Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence are among those who stopped by while Woodward and the president were speaking. The audiobook also includes Woodward's discussions with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

