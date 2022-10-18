Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Related
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
my40.tv
Nonprofit that helps Marshall-area families needs community support to find a new home
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — A Madison County nonprofit has offered food and assistance to families in the area for about 25 years. Now, Beacon of Hope needs the community's help. The nonprofit is on the hunt for its forever home. Beacon of Hope is a food pantry and thrift...
my40.tv
Middle schoolers learn self-confidence, life skills with rehearsals for upcoming play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After-school activities are underway at Franklin School of Innovation in Asheville. Middle school students have been in rehearsals for their upcoming play, "Haphazardly Ever After." They rehearse their lines and the set crew designs and builds props. Students say it's great to be with their...
my40.tv
Veterans group thanks Canton restaurant for help feeding Haywood County DAV members
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton restaurant received a big shout-out from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of Haywood County. The local chapter presented the owners of JRO's Burgers and Subs a certificate of appreciation Wednesday for helping to feed its members. The restaurant's owners said Canton has a long-standing...
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
my40.tv
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
biltmorebeacon.com
Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group
HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
Smoky Mountain News
Franklin announces next chief of police
Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
FOX Carolina
Upstate shelter offers resources for owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville’s Code Purple program began Oct. 15
Code Purple will have nearly 100 beds available for emergency overnight shelter for Asheville’s unhoused population when the temperature is freezing or below. The program will also operate for two additional months in the winter and spring of 2022-23. At an Oct. 4 meeting of the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless...
thejournalonline.com
Williamston Town Council to hold special called meeting
Williamston Town Council will hold a special called meeting this Thursday, October 20th, at 3 pm to have second reading on purchasing the property located at 26 Moorings Dr. in Williamston. The property is being purchased from G. Richardson Boyd, Jr. and Dorothy Quillen Boyd, Trustees, for a purchase price...
abccolumbia.com
Canada-based company establishing first U.S. facility in Cherokee County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Niagara Pharmaceuticals plans on establishing it’s first United States facility in South Carolina. The eye health and safety product manufacturer will invest $9 million towards the new venture, creating 45 new jobs in Cherokee County. The Canada-based company offers multiple eye products including contact lens...
my40.tv
Sylva leaders disagree on how to address recent uptick in panhandling, seek public input
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Town leaders in Sylva are considering new rules in response to an increase in panhandling, and they're asking the public to give input on a new proposed ordinance. The Sylva Board of Commissioners has differing perspectives on how to address the issue, even among the...
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WLOS.com
Commission slated to vote on reduced parking rate for some downtown workers in November
Buncombe County is developing a pilot program for reduced parking for some downtown Asheville workers -- a proposal Buncombe County Commissioners are expected to vote on next month. “We’re really happy that they’ve been willing to do something and do it quickly,” said Jennifer Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Origins MakerSpace Set to Open in October on Swannanoa River Road
Artovida Collective and Tara Singh Studios have partnered to create Origins MakerSpace, a collaborative of artisan studios on Swannanoa River Road that will open in October. “Our collective vision includes a community-based design and fabrication facility, makers’ showroom, and a comfortable co-working, workshop and event space that will help to bring to life a thriving creative district in the formerly industrial area on Swannanoa River Road,” says Tarah Singh.
bpr.org
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
my40.tv
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
Comments / 0