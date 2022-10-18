Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO