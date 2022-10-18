ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

my40.tv

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group

HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Franklin announces next chief of police

Town Manager Amie Owens announced that Devin Holland will be appointed as Franklin’s next Chief of Police effective Dec. 1. Holland is currently serving as captain of patrol for the Town of Franklin. Soon-to-be Chief Holland is a veteran officer with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, all of which has been with Franklin. He has served as patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and patrol captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and an associate degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College.
FRANKLIN, NC
tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate shelter offers resources for owners

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville’s Code Purple program began Oct. 15

Code Purple will have nearly 100 beds available for emergency overnight shelter for Asheville’s unhoused population when the temperature is freezing or below. The program will also operate for two additional months in the winter and spring of 2022-23. At an Oct. 4 meeting of the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Town Council to hold special called meeting

Williamston Town Council will hold a special called meeting this Thursday, October 20th, at 3 pm to have second reading on purchasing the property located at 26 Moorings Dr. in Williamston. The property is being purchased from G. Richardson Boyd, Jr. and Dorothy Quillen Boyd, Trustees, for a purchase price...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Canada-based company establishing first U.S. facility in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Niagara Pharmaceuticals plans on establishing it’s first United States facility in South Carolina. The eye health and safety product manufacturer will invest $9 million towards the new venture, creating 45 new jobs in Cherokee County. The Canada-based company offers multiple eye products including contact lens...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Origins MakerSpace Set to Open in October on Swannanoa River Road

Artovida Collective and Tara Singh Studios have partnered to create Origins MakerSpace, a collaborative of artisan studios on Swannanoa River Road that will open in October. “Our collective vision includes a community-based design and fabrication facility, makers’ showroom, and a comfortable co-working, workshop and event space that will help to bring to life a thriving creative district in the formerly industrial area on Swannanoa River Road,” says Tarah Singh.
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools

School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
SYLVA, NC

