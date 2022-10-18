ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
energynow.ca

Don’t blame pipeline shortages for Canadian oil price collapse

Canadian heavy crude prices plunged to their biggest discount to futures since 2018 and, this time, the collapse has little to do with a shortage of pipelines. Heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to West Texas Intermediate widened US$1.50 to US$32.50 a barrel at Hardisty, Alta., last week, the widest since November 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was just before massive pipeline bottlenecks prompted Alberta’s government to impose production caps on local oil companies. (As of Friday, the spread had closed somewhat to US$29.50.)
INDIANA STATE
ccjdigital.com

Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami

The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Biden announces sale of 15 million barrels of reserve oil

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he would authorize the sale of more oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as his administration scrambles to rein in high gas prices ahead of the midterm elections. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the Department of Energy...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.

Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
tipranks.com

Oil Rises as the U.S. Readies to Release Emergency Reserves

WTI crude oil closed 3.3% higher to $85.55 per barrel as the U.S. government gets ready to release 15 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves while also looking at more releases in the winter. Further, the government plans to replenish its stockpile when prices reach $67 to $72...
gcaptain.com

Biden Administration Issues LNG Jones Act Waiver for Puerto Rico

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a second Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico as the island continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona. The “temporary and targeted” waiver applies to LNG supplies transported from the U.S. mainland, according to the DHS announcement. This latest waiver follows a first Jones Act waiver issued in late September that allowed a BP-chartered tanker to deliver a cargo of diesel to Puerto Rico that had been loaded in Texas—a move that American maritime interests slammed as being illegal and unjustified.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s latest request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday that he thinks the main reason the BMWED rejected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy