Canadian heavy crude prices plunged to their biggest discount to futures since 2018 and, this time, the collapse has little to do with a shortage of pipelines. Heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to West Texas Intermediate widened US$1.50 to US$32.50 a barrel at Hardisty, Alta., last week, the widest since November 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was just before massive pipeline bottlenecks prompted Alberta’s government to impose production caps on local oil companies. (As of Friday, the spread had closed somewhat to US$29.50.)

