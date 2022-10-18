Read full article on original website
Related
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
California accuses oil industry of price gouging, Valero hits back
Valero is denying California regulators' accusations of price gouging amid a drop in crude oil prices, pointing instead to the state's regulatory environment.
energynow.ca
Don’t blame pipeline shortages for Canadian oil price collapse
Canadian heavy crude prices plunged to their biggest discount to futures since 2018 and, this time, the collapse has little to do with a shortage of pipelines. Heavy Western Canadian Select’s discount to West Texas Intermediate widened US$1.50 to US$32.50 a barrel at Hardisty, Alta., last week, the widest since November 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That was just before massive pipeline bottlenecks prompted Alberta’s government to impose production caps on local oil companies. (As of Friday, the spread had closed somewhat to US$29.50.)
Biden implores US oil companies to pass on record profits to consumers
US president announces release of 15m barrels of oil from strategic reserve as he fights to keep gas prices in check before midterms
NOLA.com
Charlie Melancon: Natural gas booms in Louisiana, if U.S. rules will let us develop it
Despite the political headwinds from Washington against fossil fuels in recent months, natural gas has proven to be remarkably resilient. American businesses still produce more oil and natural gas than any other country in the world, and just this year, America became the top exporter of liquefied natural gas. This...
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
As the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia comes under scrutiny, some have accused Donald Trump of handing strategic assets to the Middle Eastern energy giant.
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
ccjdigital.com
Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami
The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
U.S. could sell more oil from emergency reserve this week -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Biden announces sale of 15 million barrels of reserve oil
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he would authorize the sale of more oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as his administration scrambles to rein in high gas prices ahead of the midterm elections. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the Department of Energy...
POLITICO
Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.
Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
tipranks.com
Oil Rises as the U.S. Readies to Release Emergency Reserves
WTI crude oil closed 3.3% higher to $85.55 per barrel as the U.S. government gets ready to release 15 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves while also looking at more releases in the winter. Further, the government plans to replenish its stockpile when prices reach $67 to $72...
Oil and gas industry plans to defend itself against 'prohibitive' policy in New Mexico
Oil and gas industry leaders in New Mexico and the Permian Basin said they were fighting to defend fossil fuels during a shifting political landscape and government agendas seeking to transition to lower-polluting forms of energy. The State recently tightened requirements on oil and gas operations at both the New Mexico Environment Department...
gcaptain.com
Biden Administration Issues LNG Jones Act Waiver for Puerto Rico
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a second Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico as the island continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona. The “temporary and targeted” waiver applies to LNG supplies transported from the U.S. mainland, according to the DHS announcement. This latest waiver follows a first Jones Act waiver issued in late September that allowed a BP-chartered tanker to deliver a cargo of diesel to Puerto Rico that had been loaded in Texas—a move that American maritime interests slammed as being illegal and unjustified.
Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s latest request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday that he thinks the main reason the BMWED rejected...
Comments / 0