Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
Yakima Veterans See Lots of Free Services at Stand Down Fair
More than 11,000 veterans call Yakima County home and every year many local veterans get lots of help at the Stand Down Benefits Fair. This year's event is set for October 22 in the Yakima Valley Sundome from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Dave Brown Coordinator of the Yakima County...
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex
K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
Yakima Drivers Start Week With Drop in Gas Prices
After 2 weeks of rising prices Yakima gas prices are down 23.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 59.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago. If you purchase diesel the national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and is selling for $5.06 per gallon.
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?
I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg after a 2-semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked near Ellensburg, milepost 106, due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
Have You Been to This Haunted Trail in Leavenworth, WA?
Visit This Creepy 5 Mile Haunted Hiking Trail in Leavenworth, WA!. If you love hiking AND you love visiting haunted things, then this hiking trail in Leavenworth, Washington, could be right up your creepy alley! Themandagies.com put together a list of the top creepiest places in Washington that are haunted and this Leavenworth trail caught my eye.
Do You Like Having a Roof Over Your Head? This Ones Got One!
This all started as a joke. What makes these high ceilings, and stone fireplaces with upgraded features thru out different than any of the other fancy homes for sale in the Scenic Drive area of Yakima, Washington? It is in fact the roof!. Are You Searching for a One of...
Yakima affordable housing project gets $765,000 state grant
YAKIMA, Wash. — About 99% of rental housing units in Yakima are occupied and the few remaining places aren’t always affordable for people looking for a place to live. Justice Housing Yakima is working on a solution for the lack of housing options, particularly for people experiencing chronic homelessness. “Here in Yakima it’s a big need, especially with the cost...
Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Yakima’s Regional Crime Lab Closer To Reality
It's a regional crime lab and it's a step closer to becoming reality after the Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday voted in favor of using $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the lab. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is now the Chair of the newly formed Local Crime Lab Operations Board. “Today is not only a big day for the safety of all Yakima County residents, it is a huge day for true regional collaboration of the many law enforcement agencies that are responsible for public safety all across our valley,” says Udell. “The modern evidence equipment to be implemented is tip-of the-spear crime-fighting technology, but the agencies sharing criminal analysts and up-to-date information will be the game-changing strategy that brings crime in our communities to acceptable levels.”
Apathy About Voting in Washington’s Election?
NOTE: These opinions are my own and do not reflect Townsquare Media or any of its partners. Like many in the Yakima valley, I just received my mailbox ballot. When I got it, honestly, I just rolled my eyes. I know I should care, but I just don’t. Not anymore. Sure, maybe I’m still waiting on my $35 car tabs that, to the best of my memory, was voted on and was passed… god, how many years ago? But I know, at least for me, it goes deeper.
Englewood Road Work Impacting Yakima Drivers
Road work continues to slow your commute in the city as crews get busy to finish work before the snow falls. If you drive Englewood Avenue a section of the avenue will be closed for three days this week. A press release says Englewood Avenue will be closed between 56th Avenue and 49th Avenue from 7:00 am on Monday, October 17, through 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19. City officials says crews will be grinding and overlaying the asphalt on that section of Englewood Avenue.
