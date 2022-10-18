ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

I-90 reopens near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

K9 Foundation Yakima Valley Collecting Funds To Help Trex

K9 Trex is having some health problems and the Yakima Police Department is working to find out what's wrong. Yakima Police officials say he's having "significant medical issues" They say Trex hasn't been feeling good for some time and now say his condition is getting worse. The problem is that fact that doctors can't find the problem. Police say he's been seen at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine along with visits several local veterinary clinics but still no answer as to why Trex isn't feeling good and isn't eating much. They continue to "struggle" to diagnose his condition despite having several tests and biopsies. Yakima Police say the treatment is expensive and they're hoping for help. K9 Foundation Yakima Valley is collecting donations. You can find information at https://k9foundationyv.org/
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Start Week With Drop in Gas Prices

After 2 weeks of rising prices Yakima gas prices are down 23.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 59.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago. If you purchase diesel the national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and is selling for $5.06 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents

Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Is The Sports Center Yakima’s Most Haunted Hangout?

I've heard rumors for many years that the Yakima Sports Center was one of the most haunted places in Yakima. You know the typical ghost stories you hear from friends. Or you get your tales via the old game of telephone where someone heard from someone who heard from their great uncle about someone being murdered. Luckily for me (and for you reading this), I was able to talk a little bit with the manager of Sports Center, Derek Garcia.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols

Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Have You Been to This Haunted Trail in Leavenworth, WA?

Visit This Creepy 5 Mile Haunted Hiking Trail in Leavenworth, WA!. If you love hiking AND you love visiting haunted things, then this hiking trail in Leavenworth, Washington, could be right up your creepy alley! Themandagies.com put together a list of the top creepiest places in Washington that are haunted and this Leavenworth trail caught my eye.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima affordable housing project gets $765,000 state grant

YAKIMA, Wash. — About 99% of rental housing units in Yakima are occupied and the few remaining places aren’t always affordable for people looking for a place to live. Justice Housing Yakima is working on a solution for the lack of housing options, particularly for people experiencing chronic homelessness. “Here in Yakima it’s a big need, especially with the cost...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima’s Regional Crime Lab Closer To Reality

It's a regional crime lab and it's a step closer to becoming reality after the Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday voted in favor of using $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the lab. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is now the Chair of the newly formed Local Crime Lab Operations Board. “Today is not only a big day for the safety of all Yakima County residents, it is a huge day for true regional collaboration of the many law enforcement agencies that are responsible for public safety all across our valley,” says Udell. “The modern evidence equipment to be implemented is tip-of the-spear crime-fighting technology, but the agencies sharing criminal analysts and up-to-date information will be the game-changing strategy that brings crime in our communities to acceptable levels.”
News Talk KIT

Apathy About Voting in Washington’s Election?

NOTE: These opinions are my own and do not reflect Townsquare Media or any of its partners. Like many in the Yakima valley, I just received my mailbox ballot. When I got it, honestly, I just rolled my eyes. I know I should care, but I just don’t. Not anymore. Sure, maybe I’m still waiting on my $35 car tabs that, to the best of my memory, was voted on and was passed… god, how many years ago? But I know, at least for me, it goes deeper.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Englewood Road Work Impacting Yakima Drivers

Road work continues to slow your commute in the city as crews get busy to finish work before the snow falls. If you drive Englewood Avenue a section of the avenue will be closed for three days this week. A press release says Englewood Avenue will be closed between 56th Avenue and 49th Avenue from 7:00 am on Monday, October 17, through 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19. City officials says crews will be grinding and overlaying the asphalt on that section of Englewood Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

