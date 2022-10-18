Read full article on original website
Fall dinner, raffle returns to Cut Bank church
Following a two-year hiatus, St. Margaret Church will host its annual Fall Dinner and Raffle again this year. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and is hosted by the St. Margaret Parish Council of Catholic Women. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will...
Cut Bank Trails offers update on progress
The past several months have been busy for Cut Bank Trails, with much happening and some exciting news to report. Cut Bank Trails has been working hard for many years to bring an 8-foot-wide, ADA compliant, asphaltic surfaced path to the community of Cut Bank. This path will connect to the already completed path at Anna Jeffries Elementary School on the north side of town. It will then follow Nyhagen Road out to the Sports Complex. The path will then turn and follow along the back side of the baseball diamonds, sports complex and the Glacier County Historical Museum. A later phase will allow for the trail to extend back into Cut Bank by connecting with First Street Northeast. This long-awaited trail will be great for family fun as it welcomes the use of bikes and strollers and provides a more versatile ways to enjoy the trail. It will provide a great location to stay active year round.
Can you survive Shelby’s haunted house?
The mastermind behind many of Shelby’s Halloween haunted houses has returned and Shannon McAllister’s creation for this year is sure to be a scream for all. Many can attest that McAllister, with the help of others, has created some of the most fantastically frightening haunted houses out there and after a few years off he and his crew have returned with what is hoped to be the best one to date.
Red Ribbon Week tradition continues
Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign, dating back to 1988 when the National Family Partnership officially started the first National Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week was established in honor of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was brutally murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico in 1985. Upon hearing the story, people wanted to honor Camarena’s sacrifice. Local celebrations in California, where Camarena was from, started in 1985, and then became an official national remembrance in 1988.
Holiday Bazaar will return to Cut Bank High School
The Cut Bank Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Cut Bank High School gymnasium and lobby areas. Admission is $3 per person. All types of vendors from the region will be in attendance selling crafts, art,...
Photo: Cut Bank welcomes new police officer
Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz, left, and Mayor Kim Winchell, right, swore in the city’s newest police officer last week, when Cut Bank native Devris Fey joined the force. Fey is the fourth officer to be sworn in since the beginning of summer, and Chief Schultz now has a full staff of nine officers.
‘Taste of Pondera’ raises thousands for health care
Pondera HealthCare Foundation’s “Key into Taste of Pondera Fundraiser” on Sept. 24 was a success. Scrumptious tastings of Sweet and Savory entries were served by nine local cooks – Conner and Nichole Bridge of Stone School Inn; Jamey Byrnes and Ray Hayes of Gary & Leo’s IGA; Clayton Duncan; Janet Johnson of Forefront (Logan Health-Conrad); Angela and Dave Thomas of LaCocinera Loca; Crystal Orr and Ray Palmer of Keg Family Restaurant; Danyell Morse of Rustic Farm Girls; Steven and Jeremy Hoffman of Purple Shelf Homesteading; and Christy Stubbs of Coaches Corner.
Shelby School Board approves new roof bid, discusses hiring challenges
The Shelby School Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Following the initial business of the Board, action was taken to accept Raenell Lee’s letter of resignation. Next, the Board hired the following individuals: Paraprofessionals, Trista Klein; Shelby Student Paraprofessionals, Calista Calvery, Paige Looney and Bud Richard; Janitor, Dustin Migneault; Junior High Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Tim Lange; and Junior High Girls’ Basketball Volunteers, Loralee Aikins and Mac McDermott.
