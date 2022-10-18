Meteor shower to peak at the end of the week

(WGHP) — The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak on later this week, according to NASA .

The meteor shower will wow skywatchers by producing around 10 to 20 meteors an hour when it reaches its peak on Thursday.

To get the best view of the Orionids, head outside around 20 minutes before midnight and look to the southeast.

You should be able to get a good view of the meteor shower for a few hours.

