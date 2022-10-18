ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meteor shower to peak at the end of the week

By Dolan Reynolds
(WGHP) — The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak on later this week, according to NASA .

The meteor shower will wow skywatchers by producing around 10 to 20 meteors an hour when it reaches its peak on Thursday.

To get the best view of the Orionids, head outside around 20 minutes before midnight and look to the southeast.

You should be able to get a good view of the meteor shower for a few hours.

Related
CNET

How to See the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower Caused by Halley's Comet This Week

Whenever the famed Halley's Comet makes a trip through the inner solar system every 75 years or so, it leaves behind clouds of dust and cosmic detritus. And each year around this time, our planet floats through some of those clouds, producing what we know as the Orionid meteor shower.
Outsider.com

Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch

Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower, October 08

In the past few months, the sky has been our personal favourite theatre as it presented us with countless special events including the Perseid, Kappa-Cygnids and epsilon-Perseids meteor showers. The October sky is going to be just as amazing, with an extra special meteor shower super soon. As reported by...
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
