Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wakg.com
Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
wakg.com
‘The Book Lady’ Donates 350 Books to Park Avenue Students
Jennifer Williams has earned the nickname “The Book Lady” around the Danville area, and she continued to show why on Wednesday. Williams visited Park Avenue Elementary School today and gave every student a book. In total Williams gave out 350 books at the school. She is currently on...
wakg.com
River District Association Opens Registration for Dream Launch Bootcamp
Danville’s River District Association announced yesterday that registration for the 2023 Dream Launch Bootcamp is now open. The bootcamp is a free intensive workshop that will meet for six weeks beginning in January to teach participants a full slate of skills and information that business owners need. Participants who...
wakg.com
GW Student Arrested for Threatening Messages
The Danville Police Department was made aware of threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at GW High School by a student tip. There is no current threat to the school, students, or the public. The 15-year-old male student has been arrested and charged with VA code 18.2-60 which is...
wakg.com
Partnership for Regional Prosperity Presents ‘The Future Project’
The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, a new organization focusing on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, is embarking on The Future Project with a free presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan on November 14 at 5:30 pm at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
wakg.com
Update: Fatal Martinsville Fire Ruled an Accident
The cause of a house fire that resulted in one death in Martinsville on October 14 has been ruled an accident. According to WSET, the Martinsville Fire Department ruled the fire was accidental and due to an electrical outlet being overloaded. The fire originated in the occupants bedroom and quickly...
wakg.com
Dead Infant Found in Halifax County
Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
wakg.com
God’s Storehouse Helping to Shed Out Hunger
God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management are collaborating to Shred Out Hunger in the area. For five items of non-perishable food or a monetary donation, community members can have a whole box of documents shredded in the Shred Out Hunger event. On Saturday, November 5th, from 9 am until...
wakg.com
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death
A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
wakg.com
Fatal Patrick County Crash Under Investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when the vehicle crossed the centerline...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stoneville Shooting Death
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that an individual had been shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. Stoneville, N.C. Upon their arrival, Deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
Comments / 0