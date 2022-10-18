ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

wakg.com

Danville and Martinsville Participating in Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime

Virginia is investing $5 million to battle violent crime across the state. The Attorney General’s office is implementing an initiative titled Operation Ceasefire will distribute the money across three different areas. The three different areas that Operation Ceasefire will focus on are:. Hiring up to six violent crime prosecutors.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

‘The Book Lady’ Donates 350 Books to Park Avenue Students

Jennifer Williams has earned the nickname “The Book Lady” around the Danville area, and she continued to show why on Wednesday. Williams visited Park Avenue Elementary School today and gave every student a book. In total Williams gave out 350 books at the school. She is currently on...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

River District Association Opens Registration for Dream Launch Bootcamp

Danville’s River District Association announced yesterday that registration for the 2023 Dream Launch Bootcamp is now open. The bootcamp is a free intensive workshop that will meet for six weeks beginning in January to teach participants a full slate of skills and information that business owners need. Participants who...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

GW Student Arrested for Threatening Messages

The Danville Police Department was made aware of threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at GW High School by a student tip. There is no current threat to the school, students, or the public. The 15-year-old male student has been arrested and charged with VA code 18.2-60 which is...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Partnership for Regional Prosperity Presents ‘The Future Project’

The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, a new organization focusing on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, is embarking on The Future Project with a free presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan on November 14 at 5:30 pm at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
wakg.com

Update: Fatal Martinsville Fire Ruled an Accident

The cause of a house fire that resulted in one death in Martinsville on October 14 has been ruled an accident. According to WSET, the Martinsville Fire Department ruled the fire was accidental and due to an electrical outlet being overloaded. The fire originated in the occupants bedroom and quickly...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Dead Infant Found in Halifax County

Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

God’s Storehouse Helping to Shed Out Hunger

God’s Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management are collaborating to Shred Out Hunger in the area. For five items of non-perishable food or a monetary donation, community members can have a whole box of documents shredded in the Shred Out Hunger event. On Saturday, November 5th, from 9 am until...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death

A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Fatal Patrick County Crash Under Investigation

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when the vehicle crossed the centerline...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
REIDSVILLE, NC

