Autumn in New England has a way of drawing people outdoors, and the brilliant foliage and brisk temperatures make it the perfect time to head out on a hike. If you’re new to hiking, you may be angsting about what to wear and what to take with you. With that in mind, we reached out to veteran outdoorsman Paul “Hutch” Hutchinson, a Questrom senior lecturer in management and organizations. In his guise as an outdoor educator, he’s been running trips all over the world for the last 25 years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO