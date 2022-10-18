Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Hy-Vee opens 'reimagined' grocery store in La Crosse, Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced the opening of its newest store in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The approximately 105,000-square-foot store is located at 4200 State Hwy 16 in La Crosse, and is the grocer’s fifth Wisconsin location. The state-of-the-art grocery store is only the fourth “totally reimagined” Hy-Vee location with a...
New Julia Belle Swain owner details plans for riverboat’s future
A Florida-based yacht cruise company bought the boat from the nonprofit Julia Belle Swain Foundation at the end of last year.
Westby hemp farm wraps up harvest season, prepares for new business
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2018, people across the country have taken advantage of legal CBD. One Westby Farm has been growing hemp for four years, and is now looking to do even more. Vernon County is home to plenty of farms– but none of them are quite like Logan Eldred and Whitney Thooft’s hemp farm. “When the 2018 farm...
Onalaska city officials considering adding roundabout at busy intersection
The City of Onalaska is considering building a roundabout at a busy intersection.
Onalaska heating technicians offer advice as heating season begins
Furnaces are firing up now-- some for the first time this season. Heating technicians in the area are taking plenty of calls for service, and they have advice on how to prevent problems before they happen.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County Board may vote on emergency housing funds for this winter
A La Crosse County plan to offer emergency funds for housing this winter comes before the full county board for vote Thursday. Last week, the board’s executive committee approved plans to spend leftover money from a homelessness prevention program to pay for expenses such as hotel vouchers. The aim...
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
visitwinona.com
“Bistro on Wheels” Rolls into Winona
Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.
majorleaguefishing.com
La Crosse’s Brueggen Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on the Mississippi River
LA CROSSE, Wis. – Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 56 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. For his victory, Brueggen earned $60,794, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Brueggen also receives automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, on May 31 throughJune 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina.
Vernon County Board looking to appoint new County Clerk
The board is seeking candidates for appointment to County Clerk, who will serve the remainder of the term, ending January 5, 2025.
winonapost.com
New surgeon, Dr. Kennedy, joins Winona Health
General surgeon Colin (Cah-lin) Kennedy, MD, has joined Winona Health and will provide a broad scope of general surgery procedures for people of all ages. “Location is important to me,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I lived in the Driftless area off and on for almost 10 years prior to moving away for residency, and I wanted to live back in this area. I’ve often met people from rural communities who need to go to the doctor and want to stay close to home, but struggle with the perception that they had to go somewhere big to get the best care.”
City of La Crosse says property reassessment won’t impact many property owners
The City of La Crosse recently sent homeowners their 2022 Notice of Assessment. For some families, the property value increase is tens of thousands of dollars, but La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says homeowners should not panic.
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
spectrumnews1.com
New hospital expansion marks largest in Mayo Clinic Health System history
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A Wisconsin hospital system is growing in the La Crosse area. On the existing campus of the Mayo Clinic Health System, a new building is in the works. Cranes and construction equipment are buzzing as a deadline of fall 2024 approaches. Construction began this past...
WEAU-TV 13
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
Daily Cardinal
UW-La Crosse College Republicans president resigns in response to discriminatory chalkings
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans president Megan Pauley resigned last week after photos of chalkings made by members of the group were posted on social media. The post has since been deleted, as well as the post announcing the resignation. Four of the chalkings included offensive phrasings, including...
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Mauston crash, police say
MAUSTON, Wis. — A 69-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Mauston Saturday night, the city’s police department said Monday. In a Facebook post, police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Grayside Avenue and Maple Drive. The man was reportedly walking across Grayside...
winonaradio.com
Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
