La Crosse, WI

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Hy-Vee opens 'reimagined' grocery store in La Crosse, Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced the opening of its newest store in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. The approximately 105,000-square-foot store is located at 4200 State Hwy 16 in La Crosse, and is the grocer’s fifth Wisconsin location. The state-of-the-art grocery store is only the fourth “totally reimagined” Hy-Vee location with a...
LA CROSSE, WI
visitwinona.com

“Bistro on Wheels” Rolls into Winona

Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.
WINONA, MN
majorleaguefishing.com

La Crosse’s Brueggen Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on the Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 56 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. For his victory, Brueggen earned $60,794, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Brueggen also receives automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, on May 31 throughJune 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

New surgeon, Dr. Kennedy, joins Winona Health

General surgeon Colin (Cah-lin) Kennedy, MD, has joined Winona Health and will provide a broad scope of general surgery procedures for people of all ages. “Location is important to me,” Dr. Kennedy said. “I lived in the Driftless area off and on for almost 10 years prior to moving away for residency, and I wanted to live back in this area. I’ve often met people from rural communities who need to go to the doctor and want to stay close to home, but struggle with the perception that they had to go somewhere big to get the best care.”
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a trailer was stolen in Monroe County on Wednesday. The trailer was stolen along County Highway P near the Village of Kendall sometime Wednesday, the DOJ said. The trailer is described as a 2019 black PJ car trailer with a...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
LA CROSSE, KS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Mauston crash, police say

MAUSTON, Wis. — A 69-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Mauston Saturday night, the city’s police department said Monday. In a Facebook post, police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Grayside Avenue and Maple Drive. The man was reportedly walking across Grayside...
MAUSTON, WI
winonaradio.com

Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...

