daytrippen.com

Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend

List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway

Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Ways to Experience Paris This Fall Without Leaving LA

Iconic, romantic and one-of-a-kind, Paris is one of the most magical cities in the world. From the food to the fashion, the City of Light truly has it all. That said, if you’re looking to take a trip without the 11-hour flight, Los Angeles has a blossoming French scene that is worth exploring. Whether you’re looking for the best escargot in the city or you’re in need of a cultural kick at a renowned museum, these are the eight best ways to get a true taste of Paris without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Things you might want to know about the Westin Anaheim Hotel across from Disneyland if you book with Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts

It seems like bookings with Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts are popular at the Westin Anaheim Resort because that is the tone we felt when we checked in. And we were apparently way too early when we checked in but we just wanted to drop our bags and head to Disneyland. And sometimes we get checked in if we get to our hotel early and where else are we supposed to go if we have all of our stuff and don’t want to risk leaving it in our car? Do you ever head to your hotel if it’s before the check-in time to drop off your stuff too?
ANAHEIM, CA
Eater

One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed

One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
NAPA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

“Bud & Gene’s” is pier-less

You don’t need to go to the ends of the earth to find a pleasing blend of seafood and burgers in an informal, idyllic setting. You might only need to go to the end of the pier. Bud & Gene’s – named after Surf City’s pioneering lifeguards – is...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood attendance rebounds from pandemic lows

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After coronavirus pandemic related-restrictions closed theme parks across the state in 2020, high pent-up demand and marketing to locals brought visitors back to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm during a rebound year. The Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their annual themed index...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf

Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
LONG BEACH, CA

