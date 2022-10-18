Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
daytrippen.com
Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend
List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
travelawaits.com
This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains
Email any of your burning questions about Los Angeles to askchris@lamag.com The post Ask Chris: The Fate of the Coins Tossed Into Disneyland Fountains appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
localemagazine.com
8 Ways to Experience Paris This Fall Without Leaving LA
Iconic, romantic and one-of-a-kind, Paris is one of the most magical cities in the world. From the food to the fashion, the City of Light truly has it all. That said, if you’re looking to take a trip without the 11-hour flight, Los Angeles has a blossoming French scene that is worth exploring. Whether you’re looking for the best escargot in the city or you’re in need of a cultural kick at a renowned museum, these are the eight best ways to get a true taste of Paris without leaving LA.
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Things you might want to know about the Westin Anaheim Hotel across from Disneyland if you book with Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts
It seems like bookings with Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts are popular at the Westin Anaheim Resort because that is the tone we felt when we checked in. And we were apparently way too early when we checked in but we just wanted to drop our bags and head to Disneyland. And sometimes we get checked in if we get to our hotel early and where else are we supposed to go if we have all of our stuff and don’t want to risk leaving it in our car? Do you ever head to your hotel if it’s before the check-in time to drop off your stuff too?
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
Eater
One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed
One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Thursday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see one more day of sunny, warm conditions Thursday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
palisadesnews.com
Meet the Adoptable Pets at Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Fall Adoption Drive
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals who will be available during the shelter’s fall adoption drive in this video. . Video sponsored by SMC.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
travelawaits.com
Delta Passengers In These Two Cities Will Soon Be Able To Fly From Home To The Airport To Catch Flights
Delta Airlines is looking well into the future of air travel, investing in technology that sounds like something out of Blade Runner for passengers in two of its largest destinations. Delta has made a $60 million investment in Joby Aviation, with that number to go as high as $200 million,...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
orangecountytribune.com
“Bud & Gene’s” is pier-less
You don’t need to go to the ends of the earth to find a pleasing blend of seafood and burgers in an informal, idyllic setting. You might only need to go to the end of the pier. Bud & Gene’s – named after Surf City’s pioneering lifeguards – is...
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood attendance rebounds from pandemic lows
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After coronavirus pandemic related-restrictions closed theme parks across the state in 2020, high pent-up demand and marketing to locals brought visitors back to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm during a rebound year. The Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their annual themed index...
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
Comments / 5