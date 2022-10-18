Read full article on original website
Related
vcsuvikings.com
Bailey Nelson records 1000th career kill as Vikings fall to #15 Bellevue
BELLEVUE, NEB. – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson recorded her 1,000th career kill Friday night in Bellevue, but the Vikings ultimately fell to the No. 15 Bellevue Bruins in straight sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-19. The Vikings couldn't find a rhythm Friday as Bellevue's .275 attack percentage and 22 blocks proved to be too much for the Vikings. VCSU falls to 8-14 overall and 3-6 in the North Star Athletic Association. Bellevue improves to 20-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings roll to 35-14 victory at Waldorf
FOREST CITY, IOWA – The Valley City State University football never trailed on Saturday as the Vikings went on the road and earned a big 35-14 win at Waldorf University. The Vikings scored on their first drive of the game to go up 7-0 early, and the VCSU defense forced Waldorf's offense into three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game. VCSU quarterback Noah Chambers connected with Austin Young for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first quarter as the Vikings built a 14-0 lead.
Comments / 0