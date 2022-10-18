FOREST CITY, IOWA – The Valley City State University football never trailed on Saturday as the Vikings went on the road and earned a big 35-14 win at Waldorf University. The Vikings scored on their first drive of the game to go up 7-0 early, and the VCSU defense forced Waldorf's offense into three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game. VCSU quarterback Noah Chambers connected with Austin Young for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first quarter as the Vikings built a 14-0 lead.

