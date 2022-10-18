ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

lptv.org

Company Behind Planned Aitkin Co. Nickel Mine Receives $114M for Processing Plant

A proposed underground nickel mine in Aitkin County may be one step closer to becoming a reality. Talon Metals Corp. recently announced that its subsidiary, Talon Nickel, was one of 20 companies to receive a portion of the $2.8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The aim of the law is to bring manufacturing and processing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric grid stateside.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Railroad Disrupted By Photographers on Railroad Tracks

A lot of people like to take photos near railroad tracks. This has always been a bad idea. I found an article that says over 20 people have died while taking their photos on a railroad track in the last year. Trains can't stop on a dime, in fact, it can take about a mile for a train to stop. You would think that you would hear a train coming in plenty of time, but that's not always the case.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Skywalk near Essentia in Duluth reopening Monday

Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Removing Flyer From Mailbox, Woman Confessed

UPDATE (October 21, 12:10 p.m.) — The Hibbing woman who was caught on video putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out, has confessed. Hibbing Police learned that the 61-year-old woman was volunteering to distribute campaign materials. A member from the specific campaign called her after watching the footage and she admitted to taking the pamphlet from the mailbox.
HIBBING, MN
businessnorth.com

Urgent care specialist joins Essentia

Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft

A woman has been charged with a felony for removing campaign mail from a Hibbing residence on October 15. According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Lisa Fitzpatrick admitted she placed a political flyer in a mailbox, removed a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, and placed it in her bag.
HIBBING, MN
kdal610.com

Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

UMD FOOTBALL DROPS ROAD GAME TO BEMIDJI STATE

Minnesota Duluth falls short on the road to the Bemidji State Beavers 41-16. The Bulldogs dropped their first divisional game, giving them a record of 3-1 and are now left with an overall record of 5-3. "Bemidji out played us in all three phases of the game," said head coach...
BEMIDJI, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Police Arrest Drug Dealer

On Wednesday, October 19 Duluth Police said they arrested a 62-year-old drug dealer. The Silver Bay resident is known by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) as a methamphetamine dealer. He was taken into custody after an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle. near the 1300 block of...
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital

(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
