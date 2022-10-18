Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Company Behind Planned Aitkin Co. Nickel Mine Receives $114M for Processing Plant
A proposed underground nickel mine in Aitkin County may be one step closer to becoming a reality. Talon Metals Corp. recently announced that its subsidiary, Talon Nickel, was one of 20 companies to receive a portion of the $2.8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The aim of the law is to bring manufacturing and processing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric grid stateside.
millelacsband.com
Remediation of Former Mille Lacs Marina site (38593 US Highway 169, Onamia MN, 56359)
PROJECT: Remediation of former Mille Lacs Marina site (38593 US Highway 169, Onamia MN, 56359) THIS IS NOT A CHANGE ORDER NOR A DIRECTION TO PROCEED WITH THE WORK DESCRIBED HEREIN. Description and Scope of Work. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Department of Natural Resources will be accepting bids...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Minnesota Railroad Disrupted By Photographers on Railroad Tracks
A lot of people like to take photos near railroad tracks. This has always been a bad idea. I found an article that says over 20 people have died while taking their photos on a railroad track in the last year. Trains can't stop on a dime, in fact, it can take about a mile for a train to stop. You would think that you would hear a train coming in plenty of time, but that's not always the case.
boreal.org
Skywalk near Essentia in Duluth reopening Monday
Essentia Health says the skywalk that connects the City of Duluth’s Medical District parking ramp to the hospital’s First Street Clinic building will reopen Monday. The skywalk has been temporarily closed since July while construction continues on Essentia’s Vision Northland project. The temporary pathway between the ramp and clinic will now close, the hospital says.
mprnews.org
'No response': Report sheds light on fatal Hermantown, Minn. plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board says the control tower in Duluth lost contact with a pilot shortly before a plane crash in Hermantown, Minn. that killed three people earlier this month. Skies were overcast at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 1 when the Cessna 172S took off from Duluth. The pilot...
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
UMN service workers enter second week of mediation as support for strike grows
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota service workers and members of Teamsters Local 320 will begin their second week of contract mediation with the school on Friday. Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 service workers at the university, is closing out their 10-day mediation period one day before possibly going on strike Saturday.
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Removing Flyer From Mailbox, Woman Confessed
UPDATE (October 21, 12:10 p.m.) — The Hibbing woman who was caught on video putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out, has confessed. Hibbing Police learned that the 61-year-old woman was volunteering to distribute campaign materials. A member from the specific campaign called her after watching the footage and she admitted to taking the pamphlet from the mailbox.
businessnorth.com
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Couple dies from suspected carbon dioxide poisoning in Mille Lacs cabin
MILLE LACS, Minn. — A Brooklyn Park couple died over the weekend from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their northern Minnesota cabin. According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, Moon Lee and Mai Ying Lee, both 66, were found inside their cabin in rural Isle, Minnesota by their son on Oct. 16.
boreal.org
Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft
A woman has been charged with a felony for removing campaign mail from a Hibbing residence on October 15. According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Lisa Fitzpatrick admitted she placed a political flyer in a mailbox, removed a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, and placed it in her bag.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
boreal.org
Fundraiser and GoFundMe set up for Hibbing woman hurt in barrel racing accident
Autum Mohawk remains in the hospital after a barrel racing accident last week. According to the post on GoFundMe, she fell off her horse and suffered a severe brain bleed. She’s had surgery, and remains in the hospital. The family said they are so grateful for all the support...
kdal610.com
Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD FOOTBALL DROPS ROAD GAME TO BEMIDJI STATE
Minnesota Duluth falls short on the road to the Bemidji State Beavers 41-16. The Bulldogs dropped their first divisional game, giving them a record of 3-1 and are now left with an overall record of 5-3. "Bemidji out played us in all three phases of the game," said head coach...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police Arrest Drug Dealer
On Wednesday, October 19 Duluth Police said they arrested a 62-year-old drug dealer. The Silver Bay resident is known by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) as a methamphetamine dealer. He was taken into custody after an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle. near the 1300 block of...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
