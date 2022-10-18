Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found shot inside his car in a northeast valley neighborhood. It happened in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. When officers arrived, they said, they […]
Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead
The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash
The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash on Charleston Boulevard at Westwind Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a deadly collision with an SUV on Charleston Boulevard at Westwind Drive, Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV occurred at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Westwind Drive.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Arts District, Metro says
Metro is investigating a fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and an SUV near the Arts District.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas business hopes public can help track down truck thieves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thieves have been busy at Pacific Performance Engineering in North Las Vegas. The business manufactures parts for light-duty trucks. “It’s just unbelievable how this can occur just in broad daylight, just without any warning,” said Manager Joe Komaromi. FOX5 visited the business on...
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator's son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were Young Festival...
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
One man dead following altercation near Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, east of State Street, on Thursday.
