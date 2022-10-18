ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash

The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
