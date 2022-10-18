ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Attorney General Opposes Effort to Implement Green New Deal Through Bureaucracy

The Kansas Attorney General is pushing back against the Biden administration's latest effort to impose the so-called Green New Deal on states through new regulations. AG Derek Schmidt has joined other state attorneys general in filing comment letters regarding a proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration that would require all 50 states to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. Schmidt says these efforts reflect the current attitude in Washington.
What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
Governor Kelly issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency Friday morning due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. Kelly issued the declaration to begin at 8 a.m. Friday morning. With the majority of the state seeing dry conditions and relatively low humidity, gusting winds and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation made for stronger possibilities of wildfires.
Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $400,000 has been granted to three statewide organizations in Kansas to help victims of crime, as well as offenders. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs to help victims of crime and offenders.
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
KDA confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in Shawnee County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County. According to a release Thursday from the KDA, this is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall, adding to the six cases in March and April that have now impacted nine counties in Kansas in 2022.
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
