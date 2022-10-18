Read full article on original website
Kansas Secretary of State answers questions on how state's election system works
As rumors continue to circulate regarding the integrity of elections across the country, the Kansas Secretary of State wants voters to have information about how elections work in Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
TOPEKA — Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about...
KCTV 5
Key political figures continue visits to Kansas City metro ahead of midterm election
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - With Wednesday being the first day of early voting in parts of Kansas, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged the crowd to make their voices heard and encourage others to do the same. The Get Out To Vote rally was put on by Common Sense Kansas.
republic-online.com
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
Todd Scattini, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, says legalization will help veterans. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
KCTV 5
Kelly administration awards nearly $2.4 million for law enforcement and crime prevention
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that nearly $2.4 million would be awarded to 27 Kansas agencies in an effort to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support crime victims. The funding comes from the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) Program. “I commend the...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas women urge accurate reporting of Amanda Adkins anti-abortion record
Kansas GOP congressional candidate Amanda Adkins has tried to downplay her anti-abortion views in the runup to the Nov. 8 election. She is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
kggfradio.com
Kansas Attorney General Opposes Effort to Implement Green New Deal Through Bureaucracy
The Kansas Attorney General is pushing back against the Biden administration's latest effort to impose the so-called Green New Deal on states through new regulations. AG Derek Schmidt has joined other state attorneys general in filing comment letters regarding a proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration that would require all 50 states to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. Schmidt says these efforts reflect the current attitude in Washington.
KSN.com
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
What to know when voting on the sheriff election amendment
The election is weeks away, and Kansans will vote on a sheriff's amendment.
What does Kansas’ sheriff election amendment mean?
Kansas Amendment 2, also known as HCR 5022, could impact the elections -- and ousters -- of sheriffs across the state.
KCTV 5
Governor Kelly issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency Friday morning due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend. Kelly issued the declaration to begin at 8 a.m. Friday morning. With the majority of the state seeing dry conditions and relatively low humidity, gusting winds and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation made for stronger possibilities of wildfires.
KCTV 5
Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $400,000 has been granted to three statewide organizations in Kansas to help victims of crime, as well as offenders. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs to help victims of crime and offenders.
Kansas man ordered to pay $120k after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
WIBW
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
KCTV 5
KDA confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in Shawnee County
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County. According to a release Thursday from the KDA, this is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall, adding to the six cases in March and April that have now impacted nine counties in Kansas in 2022.
Kansas advance voting begins: How to vote early for 2022 midterm elections
Kansas advance voting for the 2022 midterm election begins Oct. 19, but there’s plenty of other information voters need to know.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
KAKE TV
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt...
KCTV 5
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
adastraradio.com
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
