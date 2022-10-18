Stony Brook WTC Health and Wellness Program Receives $147M. The Stony Brook World Trade Center (WTC) Health and Wellness Program has received new federal funding to expand and build upon its multiple healthcare services for WTC responders. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has awarded the WTC Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence (CCE) at Stony Brook — under the direction of Dr. Benjamin Luft — $147 million over the next eight years.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO