New Funding Will Help SBU Expand Healthcare Services for WTC Responders
Stony Brook WTC Health and Wellness Program Receives $147M. The Stony Brook World Trade Center (WTC) Health and Wellness Program has received new federal funding to expand and build upon its multiple healthcare services for WTC responders. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has awarded the WTC Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence (CCE) at Stony Brook — under the direction of Dr. Benjamin Luft — $147 million over the next eight years.
Hundreds of LI schools reported zero cases of bullying and cyberbullying. Parents say that's misleading.
Under DASA, school districts are required to release results of an investigation to all parties involved, whether the allegations are founded or unfounded.
Officials Announce Plans To Bring National Offshore Wind Training Center To Suffolk County
State officials announced plans to bring a National Offshore Wind Training Center to Long Island. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the land transfer between New York State and Suffolk County for the center on Thursday, Oct. 20. "Next year, we'll all be back for the...
Day care owners receive checks after not being paid due to Suffolk cyberattack
Many small businesses, like day care facilities, are paid to help the county - but have not been paid since the cyberattack.
Spiegel Receives 2022 INSPIRE Award from AMWA
Rebecca Spiegel, MD, MA, FAES, associate professor of Neurology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, and director of the Stony Brook Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, was honored with the 2022 INSPIRE Award from the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA). The Leadership Council of the...
Health Department Looking to Test Orient Wells
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Oct. 11 that it is would like to sample private wells at no charge to residents in an area in Orient generally north of Skippers Lane, south of the Main Road, west of Tabor Road, and east of Racketts Court. Emerging contaminants...
Suffolk County IT received nearly $4 million for security upgrades months before cyberattack
Suffolk County's IT department received nearly $4 million for security upgrades just months before a massive data breach, according to records from a legislative meeting.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
ASPCA and Suffolk County District attorney’s office rescues almost 300 neglected animals
Cats, rabbits, and birds were some of the animals rescued from a hoarding situation in Long Island. At the request of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the ASPCA urgently mobilized over 20 responders to help almost 300 neglected cats, snakes, birds, and tortoises from a suspected hoarding situation in a home in Brookhaven, New York.
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
A Fight for Control of First Assembly District, Which Now Includes Much of the North Fork
For his 27 years in office, Democratic State Assemblyman Fred Thiele has enjoyed mostly smooth sailing come election season, riding on the popularity of his pro-environment record and his history of drafting state legislation that directly impacted the lives of the South Fork residents he represented. But for this year’s...
LI man sentenced to 6 years for enslaving immigrants at catering company
A 65-year-old Long Island man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to trap immigrants and force them to work at a Centerport caterer, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County
Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police. The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington. According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High...
Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says
A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
St. Charles Hospital to host free lecture on acid reflux
Do you suffer from acid reflux/GERD? St. Charles Hospital’s Wisdom Conference Center, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson will host a free community lecture on acid reflux on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Presented by Arif Ahmad, MD, FRCS, FACS Director, Acid Reflux and Hiatal Hernia...
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Wanted for Selden public lewdness
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man allegely filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed...
