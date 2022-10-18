ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

stonybrook.edu

New Funding Will Help SBU Expand Healthcare Services for WTC Responders

Stony Brook WTC Health and Wellness Program Receives $147M. The Stony Brook World Trade Center (WTC) Health and Wellness Program has received new federal funding to expand and build upon its multiple healthcare services for WTC responders. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has awarded the WTC Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence (CCE) at Stony Brook — under the direction of Dr. Benjamin Luft — $147 million over the next eight years.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Spiegel Receives 2022 INSPIRE Award from AMWA

Rebecca Spiegel, MD, MA, FAES, associate professor of Neurology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, and director of the Stony Brook Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, was honored with the 2022 INSPIRE Award from the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA). The Leadership Council of the...
STONY BROOK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Health Department Looking to Test Orient Wells

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Oct. 11 that it is would like to sample private wells at no charge to residents in an area in Orient generally north of Skippers Lane, south of the Main Road, west of Tabor Road, and east of Racketts Court. Emerging contaminants...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Nearly 300 Animals, Thousands Of Cockroaches Found In Brookhaven Hoarding House, DA Says

A 51-year-old woman is facing charges after hundreds of animals were found living in filthy conditions in her Long Island home. Karin Keyes, the owner of the Brookhaven residence on Miller Place, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden public lewdness

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month. A man allegely filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed...
SELDEN, NY

