Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano rips Bubba Wallace over seemingly intentional wreck that could lead to a suspension
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident
Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
What a week it has been in NASCAR already – let’s take a look at the odds and favorites for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This track is fun because you only get to race here once a year. The excitement around the Round of 8 makes it even better.
RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead
RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles. Tale of the Tape. RFK has started 87 NCS...
lastwordonsports.com
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes its talents south of South Beach to Homestead-Miami Speedway as seven playoff drivers look to join Vegas winner Josh Berry in the Championship 4. South Florida hosts the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff Round of 8 this weekend, and if you’re a...
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway
Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
Miami Connection: Heat Captain and 3-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, Along With Other Noted Miamians, to be in Pre-Race Festivities Sunday During Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
This Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway, will definitely have a South Florida vibe this Sunday with a host of noted local names on hand to be a part of the festivities, headlined by Miami Heat Captain and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem.
Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway
In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0