ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident

Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead

RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles. Tale of the Tape. RFK has started 87 NCS...
MIAMI, FL
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Homestead Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes its talents south of South Beach to Homestead-Miami Speedway as seven playoff drivers look to join Vegas winner Josh Berry in the Championship 4. South Florida hosts the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff Round of 8 this weekend, and if you’re a...
HOMESTEAD, FL
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway

Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
Speedway Digest

NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Speedway Digest

Chad Chastain - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Chastain on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “Custom Cooling has been a long-time supporter of mine and I’m super excited to bring them a race that is in our backyard,” said Chastain. “Especially after the destruction of Hurricane Ian, I’m hopeful that we can take everyone’s mind off of the work to be done by having a good run with the No. 44 group at Niece Motorsports!”
Speedway Digest

Miami Connection: Heat Captain and 3-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, Along With Other Noted Miamians, to be in Pre-Race Festivities Sunday During Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

This Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, which marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to Homestead-Miami Speedway, will definitely have a South Florida vibe this Sunday with a host of noted local names on hand to be a part of the festivities, headlined by Miami Heat Captain and three-time NBA Champion Udonis Haslem.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance

Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C., based team has five second-place finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway: Kevin Harvick (2003 and 2008), Jeff Burton (2009), Ryan Newman (2014) and Tyler Reddick (2021).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

- Dillon at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet has made six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a best result of 22nd place in 2018. Dillon has also led 26 laps in five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning...
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps. AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes. In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy