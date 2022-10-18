Suspect in string of robberies sentenced to 15 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that a suspect linked to a string of robberies in January of 2020 was convicted of Robbery by an Ector County jury. 36-year-old Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars; an enhanced punishment because of his 8 prior felony convictions.

Calicutt was found at Sahara Motel with an accomplish on January 6, 2020, after a day of robbing four local businesses- a Kent Kwik, Subway, DK convenience store, and a Smoker’s Oasis. Prior to deliberations, jurors saw surveillance video of the crimes as well as heard testimony from employees at various stores who said they quit soon after the robberies because they were afraid.

Court records show Calicut’s accomplish, Timothy Burris, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April of last year after pleading guilty to another robbery that happened on January 3, 2020.

