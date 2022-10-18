ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Report: Suspects accused of stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene car lot

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects accused of stealing vehicles from an Abilene car lot have been arrested.

Chris Boatright and Hailey Scott were both taken into custody Monday morning in connection to the thefts at Frontier Motors on the 4500 block of N 1st Street.

Police reports reveal both Boatright and Scott admitted to being part of a group that stole multiple vehicles from the car lot while it was closed by forcing open key boxes then taking the vehicles.

The group took three vehicles all worth $8,000 to $9,000. One vehicle was recovered unoccupied after it was damaged as the suspects left the car lot, and Boatright and Scott were found driving the other two.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

