This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
A Cool Halloween Event for Us Grown-Ups
Hi, this is Leslie Harris. There’s a cool Halloween event happening this weekend, and it’s for adults only. Nightmare on Chicago Street is back, but tickets are selling fast! This is an event for a mature audience, and in fact anyone under 17 must remain with a guardian the entire time.
Benefit for Waterford Center Oct. 22
There will be a dedicated group of warriors/survivors to support Breast Cancer Month with a Dance Benefit for Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place at Pine Ridge Recreation Center, 401 Pine Ridge Drive...
Halloween House Music Party
Halloween just got more spirited with a special Haunted House Music Halloween Party on October 28, 2022. Chicago’s homegrown sound will pump through a night of ferocious beats and non-stop dancing in the Wicker Park neighborhood. The legendary Chosen Few DJ Terry Hunter will spin records along with Lady...
WEEKEND+ (10/20 to 10/26). Here’s “family fun” for the next 7 days!
From Suburban Family Magazine: WEEKEND+ for Thursday 10/20 to Wednesday 10/26. THIS WEEK: Fall GO! Guide ~ Fall Fests ~ On Stage ~ Halloween Happenings ~ Fitness Events ~ Halloween Happenings ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, and Dining. GO...
Free Medicare Forum Oct. 25
The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, upper level, 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2023 Medicare Updates, Hospital Stay and Post Hospital/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
Illinois Teen Tragically Dies While Doing Solo for School Choir
Daniel Moshi was always known as a gifted singer. During a recent concert for his Illinois high school choir, he tragically passed away while performing a solo. His family just shared his story. This sad story from NBC News tells how Daniel Moshi suddenly passed away during a performance with...
Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora
Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
Kendall County Community Food Pantry
SeniorsBarb NadeauKendall County Community Food Pantry. Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry. True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash for senior...
Rummage, bake, sales in Geneva Oct. 27-29
United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, will hold a rummage sale and bake sale October 27-29. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Sale dates and hours are Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m; Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kane County's 211 Answers the Call
Kane County residents looking for information on how to access local human services and resources made available by over 1,000 government, non-profit and faith-based organizations in Kane County have been able to simply dial 2-1-1. The service has been available since November 2020 and has been providing callers with free and confidential assistance with needs such as emergency shelter, food, utility assistance, counseling, senior services, employment and health care.
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
Brookfield Zoo animals getting into Halloween spirit
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Several animals at Brookfield Zoo got into the Halloween spirit this week with pumpkins. The sulcata tortoises, goats, PJ, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, and Hani and Kartik, the zoo’s two sloth bears all seemed to enjoy their Halloween treats, the zoo said in a release. Pumpkins given to the zoo’s African lions, Brutus […]
Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y
The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
Free food, free smiles
Friendly volunteers passed out fresh fruit, vegetables and grains at no charge earlier this month at the San Miguel Community Center, 1936 W. 48th St. Sponsored by Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya and other members of U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García’s political organization, the giveaway is held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. – Supplied photo.
Reader’s Voice: Filled: Kane County 2040 Plan
Looking into our crystal ball: What is in the future for Kane County?. Whenever somebody asks me what I’ve been reading lately, I always have an easy answer: The Kane County 2040 Plan! The goals of the 2040 Plan are to identify our shared values and turn them into policies that will guide us as we move forward.
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
