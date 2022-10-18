Read full article on original website
Missouri’s brush fire season is here
The fall is off to a dry start in Missouri. With temperatures set to warm up again later this week and windy conditions, firefighters are monitoring the threat of brush fires. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says the heightened time for brush fires runs from mid-October through early December and again from late February through mid-April.
Missouri bicentennial quilt returns home to be on permanent display
A quilt designed to celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday is returning home to be on permanent display. Matt Pike has more.
MoDOT, Safety Partners Aim for Zero Fatalities on Missouri’s Roads
For the sixth year, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, along with various safety partners, schools and businesses throughout the state, are encouraging better driving behaviors as part of Buckle Up Phone Down Day; and this year, aiming for the goal of zero traffic fatalities throughout the day.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.
Voters to Decide if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945.
Commission formally makes recommendations to help boost MO’s K-12 teacher workforce
The Missouri Board of Education has approved nine recommendations designed to boost the K-12 teacher workforce. They include increasing the starting pay for teachers and the salary for experienced ones; boosting mental health resources for school staff; and tuition assistance for teachers. Mark Walker is the chairman of a statewide commission responsible for developing the recommendations.
Alzheimer’s task force gets to work to update statewide plan
Every ten years or so, Missouri updates its plan to help Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers – and that time has come. A statewide task force is considering things like access to care, support and treatment, quality of care, as well as early detection and diagnosis. Missouri Office of Workforce Development Director Mardy Leathers is a member of the task force.
MO judge dismisses Schmitt’s lawsuit against school board nonprofit
A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards' Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri Voters to Decide Amendment 1, Which Would Enable More Investments by State Treasurer
One of the proposed amendments to the Missouri Constitution would allow the State Treasury Department more flexibility to invest state money. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports the measure, saying it will enable the state to invest in bonds issued by local governments. Fitzpatrick says allowing the state to have more investment...
Rep. Cleaver’s bill to help prevent “deed fraud”
Northwest Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver has introduced a Congressional bill to keep people from stealing homes. Ashley Byrd explains.
Medicare Open Enrollment Underway, Runs Through Dec. 7th
Medicare open enrollment is underway. Doctor Scott Miniea is executive director of Missouri Connections for Health, which operates the state’s Claim program and helps inform residents about Medicare. He has some info for those enrolling for the first time. Miniea says people who reach the age of 65 don’t...
