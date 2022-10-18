Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
Berrettini, Musetti Set All-Italian Final In Naples
Top seed Berrettini struggled with foot injury throughout semi-final victory. With his back against the wall Saturday, Matteo Berrettini survived to reach the final at the Tennis Napoli Cup. After a slow start, the Italian raised his level on serve to overcome American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. In a...
atptour.com
Dodig/Krajicek Continue Late Surge In Bid For Turin
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek advanced to their second straight ATP Tour final with a Saturday victory in Naples. After a deep run last week in Florence, the Croatian-American pair will now play for its second title of the season at the Tennis Napoli Cup. The top seeds edged Italians...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Surges Into Stockholm Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered a clinical semi-final showing on Saturday at the Stockholm Open, where he eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 to maintain his unbeaten record at the ATP 250 event. The top seed broke Ruusuvuori’s serve five times in the pair’s maiden tour-level meeting, finding consistency behind his groundstrokes...
atptour.com
Felix Serves Into Second Straight ATP Tour Final In Antwerp
Canadian faces Korda in bid for back-to-back tour-level titles. Felix Auger-Aliassime did not create a break point on Saturday against Richard Gasquet, but still progressed to his second ATP Tour final in as many weeks by dominating two tie-breaks in a 7-6(2), 7-6(3) win at the European Open. After claiming...
atptour.com
Felix Fights Into Antwerp SFs
Still riding high from his title last week in Florence, Felix Auger-Aliassime moved within two wins of a repeat run in Stockholm on Friday. But the second-seeded Canadian needed to dig deep to fend off Daniel Evans 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in a two-hour, 40-minute match that concluded after midnight at the European Open.
atptour.com
Rune Rallies To Norrie Win In Stockholm
Holger Rune notched another impressive win on the indoor hard courts of Europe on Friday, when the 19-year-old took out second seed Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals at the Stockholm Open. The World No. 27 responded strongly to dropping the first-set tie-break to charge to a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 win....
atptour.com
'Creative' Tsitsipas Emerges Unscathed In Dramatic Stockholm QF
In a highlight-filled and eventful matchup on Friday at the Stockholm Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas edged home favourite Mikael Ymer to reach his second straight ATP Tour semi-final. The Greek saved 10 of 11 break points, including one at 5-5 in the opening set, as he did just enough to keep...
atptour.com
Korda Edges Thiem In Antwerp Thriller
Sebastian Korda won a semi-final thriller at the European Open Saturday when he rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(4) at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. The American recovered from losing a tight first set as he held his nerve...
atptour.com
Rune Secures Final Berth In Stockholm
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune reached his third tour-level final of the season Saturday when he edged Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 at the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old showed his fighting qualities as he battled from a set and a break down against the Australian to advance at the ATP 250 event after two hours and 52 minutes. Rune has now won his past five matches that have gone to a deciding set. He overcame Cameron Norrie in three sets in the quarter-finals in Stockholm.
atptour.com
Thiem Saves 3 MPs, Topples Hurkacz In Antwerp
Dominic Thiem produced an escape act of the highest order Friday at the European Open in Antwerp, where the Austrian saved three match points before downing top seed Hubert Hurkacz with a thrilling 3-6, 7-6(9), 7-6(4) victory. Thiem saved those match points in a pulsating second-set tie-break, including one with...
atptour.com
Nitto ATP Finals Announces Record Prize Money For 2022 Event
The Nitto ATP Finals will award a record $14.75 million in prize money at this year’s season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. The prize money pool reflects an increase of 103 per cent on the 2021 tournament and a 64 per cent increase on the 2019 event, the last pre-pandemic edition of the Nitto ATP Finals.
Comments / 0