Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage

Bonnie Lynn Howard (75) passed away September 27, 2022 in Everett, WA. Bonnie was born July 17, 1947 in New Haven, CT, the only daughter of Marie (Rosinus) and Stanley Howard, loved and protected by her two older brothers. She grew up in Hamden, CT and received her degree from Boston Children’s Hospital nursing program in 1968. She forged many deep friendships with her cohort of classmates and others during this time and actively kept in touch with many of them for over fifty years.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO