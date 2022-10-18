ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage

By Epic Group Travel Writers
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Love the library? Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library Board

The local Friends of the Edmonds Library organization is seeking new members to join its volunteer board. If you have an interest in libraries, community service and/or developing your leadership skills, you can review the open positions and submit your online applications here. Applications are due Monday, Oct. 31, for...
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsored: Helped Wanted

Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
EDMONDS, WA
Bonnie Howard: Retired nurse enjoyed her volunteer work with Edmonds organizations

Bonnie Lynn Howard (75) passed away September 27, 2022 in Everett, WA. Bonnie was born July 17, 1947 in New Haven, CT, the only daughter of Marie (Rosinus) and Stanley Howard, loved and protected by her two older brothers. She grew up in Hamden, CT and received her degree from Boston Children’s Hospital nursing program in 1968. She forged many deep friendships with her cohort of classmates and others during this time and actively kept in touch with many of them for over fifty years.
EDMONDS, WA
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Save the date: Author Mónica Guzmán to speak Jan. 5 on having curious conversations during divided times

Many of us struggle to communicate with those who don’t share our values and ideas. Mónica Guzmán, author of the newly released book, I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times, is coming to Edmonds at Jan. 5, 2023 for a community conversation aimed at finding common ground.
EDMONDS, WA
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards

The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Edmonds Waterfront Study panel discussion set for Oct. 24

A panel discussion exploring findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study– postponed from September — is now scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Edmonds Civic Roundtable invites its members and the public to hear brief presentations from City of...
EDMONDS, WA
Jenna Nand appointed to Position 7 Edmonds City Council seat

Edmonds attorney Jenna Nand became the newest member of the Edmonds City Council Monday night. Compared to other council appointments in recent years, Nand was appointed quickly to the vacant Position 7 seat — receiving four of six council votes on the third ballot of the first round. Nand...
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Edmonds: Through the smoke

The Edmonds waterfront with a smoky backdrop Wednesday. (Photos by Christopher Bowles) Oh these are great pictures. The one with the sculpture of parent and child make me think of the legacy we’re leaving for the next generations because we don’t want the inconvenience of dealing with climate change big time.
EDMONDS, WA
Two Lynnwood men arrested on federal charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Two Lynnwood men have been arrested on federal charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Responding to worried residents, council OKs supplemental EIS for Highway 99

Responding to Gateway residents worried about the impact of Highway 99-area developments on their neighborhood, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night voted 4-3 to conduct a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the Highway 99 Planned Action Ordinance that was approved by the city council in 2017. The vote followed...
Unhealthy air quality to continue this week due to wildfire smoke

The impacts of wildfire smoke are expected to continue until late this week, with unhealthy air quality levels rising, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warned Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for everyone levels near active fires, including a new fire in east King County. As of Tuesday, other areas in the Puget Sound region are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Edmonds tsunami warning siren passes test with flying colors

If you were anywhere near downtown Edmonds on Thursday morning, chances are you heard a loud, modulated wailing coming from the direction of the fishing pier. If you’ve ever lived in a tsunami zone, you know that sound – it means get to high ground as quickly as possible. (Hear the sound by clicking here.)
EDMONDS, WA
Minor injuries as car flips on 100th Ave W Monday night

Edmonds police responded to this one-car rollover collision on 100th Avenue West north of the QFC at 6:18 p.m. Monday. EPD spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the car, driven by a 22-year-old Edmonds man, struck a parked car and rolled over. The driver suffered minor injuries and there were no signs of impairment, McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA

