If there’s one celebrity who has coined the “no makeup, makeup look,” it’s Hailey Bieber. Even when she is wearing makeup, you can barely tell. So what’s the secret to her glowing and flawless complexion? According to a TikTok video, Bieber turns to Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, and it’s on sale now. Credo Beauty’s Annual Sale Event is happening now until Sunday, October 23rd. During the sale, you can save 20 percent off sitewide on best sellers and Bieber’s concealer. The Revealer Concealer covers like one and brightens like an eye cream, thanks to the super creamy formula that is packed with...

11 HOURS AGO