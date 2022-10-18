Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head
Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall
Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Her Incredible Legs In A High-Slit Leather Skirt For Milan Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski owned Milan Fashion Week with her sultry and fall-weather style! The supermodel, 31, showed off her ultra-toned legs on the Versace Milan runway show last week in a thigh-skimming black miniskirt, and later turned heads yet again at the Bally show in a longer skirt with an epic high slit.
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
Gigi Hadid Put Her Abs On Full Display In Baggy Low-Rise Pants And Her Fans Are Losing It: 'So Good I'm Gagging'
If it wasn’t already obvious why Leonardo DiCaprio had set his sights on Gigi Hadid, her latest look should definitely confirm it! The 27-year-old model nailed off-duty glam with her casual cool look when she was spotted running errands in New York City on September 14th, and we are all taking style notes!
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Wears a Sheer Bodysuit Covered in Crystal-Embellished Logos in Paris
Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning logomania look. The Emmy-winning actress attended the Valentino spring 2023 show earlier today, where she was covered head to toe in the Italian house's iconic "V" circle logo. For the event, the global brand ambassador traded the house's signature hot pink for black, layering a blazer and short suit over a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit, with all three pieces adorned in shimmering V-shaped decorations.
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
People
Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17
Fall is all about being cozy, and Hailey Bieber just took that sentiment to the next level by wearing a pair of fuzzy slippers outside of the house. The Rhode founder, 25, stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week in a matching taupe bra and flare leggings and beige shearling slippers. Bieber completed the laid-back look with the worn leather jacket she wears on repeat, a $1,190 black bag from The Row, and Balenciaga sunglasses.
This Kosas Concealer That Hailey Bieber Swears By Sells Out All The Time — But It’s Back in Stock & On Sale
If there’s one celebrity who has coined the “no makeup, makeup look,” it’s Hailey Bieber. Even when she is wearing makeup, you can barely tell. So what’s the secret to her glowing and flawless complexion? According to a TikTok video, Bieber turns to Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, and it’s on sale now. Credo Beauty’s Annual Sale Event is happening now until Sunday, October 23rd. During the sale, you can save 20 percent off sitewide on best sellers and Bieber’s concealer. The Revealer Concealer covers like one and brightens like an eye cream, thanks to the super creamy formula that is packed with...
Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25
All seven colors are on sale for up to 46 percent off It's that time of year again when cozy slippers become a major part of your everyday wardrobe, which means you'll probably want a pair that's acceptable to wear around the house and in public. Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a $695 designer pair earlier this year, and we found a super similar (affordable!) pair at Amazon that's on sale. The Fitory Open-Toe Slipper is up to 46 percent off in all seven colors right now, so...
Women's Health
Hailey Bieber recreates Princess Diana's iconic bike shorts outfit
Hailey Bieber is definitely a fan of Princess Diana's style. Remember when the model famously recreated the royal's iconic off-duty style for Vogue Paris back in 2019? Yep, amazing. And now the Rhode founder has gone and done it again, repping a 2022 spin on one of Diana's timeless bike shorts outfit.
wmagazine.com
Bella Hadid Goes Full Glam For a Gala Date Night
For the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, Bella Hadid dressed on theme, wearing a stunning golden gown from the 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The glittering dress featuring a plunging v-neckline that showed off Bella’s taut torso. The dress had long sleeves with a hem that ended just below her knees, revealing open-toed gold heels with straps that wound up her legs.
thezoereport.com
Lizzo’s Tour Glam Has Been A Nonstop Parade Of Bold, Colorful Looks
Lizzo’s The Special Tour has been nothing short of legendary for multiple reasons. You’ve likely seen some of the unforgettable moments circulating on the internet (like when she casually played a centuries-old crystal flute), inevitably noticing all of her glamorous stage looks along the way. Makeup artist Alexx Mayo has been on tour with the singer, documenting all of his artful creations on Instagram. While there have been a few classic glam moments sprinkled in (think winged eyeliner, nude lips, and soft, shimmery eyeshadow), Lizzo’s tour looks have been a rainbow of bold and beautiful colors — and they’re all worth saving as inspiration.
