In addition to introducing a roster of autumnal-themed snacks and goodies, Trader Joe's is updating its bakery section with a mix of returning and new seasonal items. In celebration of fall's warm spices, many of the baked goods flaunt traditional flavors of pumpkin spice, apple cider and maple. Whether you're anticipating the return of your favorite fall sweets or looking to try something new, here are six TJ's fall bakery items to add to your cart right now!
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Fall foods review: Trader Joe’s edition
As temperatures slowly begin to drop, foggy mornings roll in, and oversized hoodies are looking like a real possibility, it’s safe to say that fall is finally here. Trader Joe’s shelves are filled with every possible combination of fall drinks, foods and house goodies. Seriously, if you’re on the hunt for a large cinnamon whisk broom they’ve got you covered. However, with that many options how can you possibly decide what’s worth the money? As a self-proclaimed Trader Joe’s enthusiast, here is a review of some of the store’s most anticipated picks for this season’s fall-treats.
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FRENCH TOAST BAKE
French Toast Bake made with soft bread, spiced with warm cinnamon & brown sugar. Breakfast cinnamon french toast bake is made the night before, then baked & served with berries the next day!. Making this baked cinnamon french toast is so simple, with only 5 minutes of prep time you...
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Dog Treats
Sweet potatoes are complex carbohydrates that are filled with vitamins and minerals required for a healthy canine diet. They offer a natural energy source and are easy to include in homemade dog food or treats. These simple sweet potato dog treats are easy to prepare and appetizing to most pups.
