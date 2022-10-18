LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pennsylvania — A Cleveland man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug trafficking charges in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gilroy Stewart, 52, was pulled over by troopers in August 2018 for a traffic stop. Following the traffic stop, troopers conducting a search of Stewart’s vehicle and found 44 pounds of cocaine. Stewart had previously pleaded guilty to the charges of possession and intent to distribute cocaine. He was officially sentenced on October 19th.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO