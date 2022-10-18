Read full article on original website
Area counties can soon participate in Appalachian Community Grant Program
COLUMBUS , Ohio – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties.
Cleveland Man Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison in Pennsylvania for Trafficking 44 pounds of Cocaine
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pennsylvania — A Cleveland man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug trafficking charges in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gilroy Stewart, 52, was pulled over by troopers in August 2018 for a traffic stop. Following the traffic stop, troopers conducting a search of Stewart’s vehicle and found 44 pounds of cocaine. Stewart had previously pleaded guilty to the charges of possession and intent to distribute cocaine. He was officially sentenced on October 19th.
