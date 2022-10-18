Read full article on original website
Related
Storm clean-up continues in Imperial County
About 4600 residents were left without power after a storm blew through the Imperial Valley. The post Storm clean-up continues in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Storm Damage to VA Clinic
(Storm damage to El Centro Clinic)....The Veterans Clinic in El Centro is not accepting in-person visits. The Veteran's Administration sent an email stating the clinic had suffered significant damage in the storm last Saturday. They have closed the clinic to in-person visits until further notice. Until the damage is repaired, the Veterans Clinic will be conducting all business over the phone, including doctor visits. The target date for reopening the clinic is October 30, but they said that was not a firm date.
kxoradio.com
Market Days Rescheduled
(Imperial Market Days)....It was a victim of the Storm Saturday. The City was forced to cancel the event. They have now rescheduled. The Fiesta De Los Muertos will nown be held October 28. That is a Friday. It will be held in downtown Imperial, Beginning at 5:00 pm. The entertainment schedule remains the same with Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, Folklorico dancers and a Flamenco Ballet. There will be a Selena Tribute Band, Cono La Flor. A Family fun zone, train rides, a pumpkin patch a car show, and the Disney Movie Coco. As is tradition, there will be julian pies Dudley's Bread, farm fresh Produce, locally made goodies, sweets and kettle corn.
calexicochronicle.com
Sheriff’s Briefs Oct. 20, 2022
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17. 8:04 a.m.: A young man who was dropped off at Del Rio Academy School started walking in the opposite direction stating he would enter the school but didn’t. A request was made for help finding the missing juvenile, who was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweater, brown pants, white shoes, and carrying camouflage material.
Man arrested for injury collision on Airport Loop in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said an injury collision between a Nissan Pathfinder and a motorcycle occurred on Wednesday, October 19. The post Man arrested for injury collision on Airport Loop in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Safety And Wellness Fair Is Coming
(Safety and Welnness Fair)....It is presented by Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center. It will be held on October 26th, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm in Wirt Auditorium, 501 West Main Street in Calipatria. It will be an early release day at the schools in Calipat. The Fair will feature resource agencies, Safety tips, fitness and wellness screenings, activities, snacks, music, face painting and more.. It is an Imperial County Children and Families First event. For more information contact Maria Nava-Froelich at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
kxoradio.com
IVC to Shake
IVC will hold a "GREAT Imperial Valley College SHAKEOUT". IVC will join other colleges, businesses and organizations by participating in the Great Shake Out Drill on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Great Shake Out will see the local college hold an emergency evacuation drill. The drill will occur at 10:20 a.m. When the drill begins, students, faculty and staff will be alerted by a fire alarm and by the college's Regroup Mass Notification System text and email. Participants will be asked to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Evacuate after sixty seconds. Take all personal belongings and walk to your Emergency Evacuation location until given further directions.
kxoradio.com
Lithium Valley Workshops
(California Energy Commission Workshops)....Three in person workshops have been scheduled. And there is one virtual workshop scheduled.. They are to present and solicit comments and discuss the draft Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California Report. The first workshop is this evening in Niland, at Grace Elementary School from 6-8 pm. Another workshop will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at North Shore Beach and Yacht Club in Mecca. The third workshop will be held Thursday from 6-8 pm at the West Shores High School in Salton City. The virtual workshop will be held October 24 from 6-8 pm, accessible through Zoom.
New urban greening project in Imperial County will ‘improve the health and wellness of the community’
The completion of a new urban greening project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, October 17. The post New urban greening project in Imperial County will ‘improve the health and wellness of the community’ appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Police Logs, October 8-October 15
EL CENTRO — According to police records, an attention to all valley radios was dispatched Tuesday, October 11 out of El Centro in regards to a homicide. As per logs, a pick up and hold request was noted for a 187 suspect based on reported probable cause. No other information was available.
kxoradio.com
El Centro Aquatic Center
(Aquatic Center suffers storm damage).....The Center is closed. The City Of El Centro said due to storm damage the Aquatic Center will remain closed until further notice. The City sdays they apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.. It is not known if the closure will affect the upcoming floating Pumpkin Patch.
holtvilletribune.com
Cody’s Closet Provides Beds to Comfort Less Fortunate Kids
IMPERIAL – With the pouring rain serving as an intimidating backdrop, one 7-year-old El Centro boy named John began an epic quest to get something he has never had before: his own bed. His destination was the second annual bed giveaway hosted by Cody’s Closet at the Imperial County...
kxoradio.com
Grand Marshall Named
(Brawley Chamber announces the Grand Marshall)...It is for the 66th annual Brawley Cattle Call Parade. The Parade this year will be held November 12, beginning at 9:00 am. The Chamber of Commerce For Greater Brawley announced the Grand Marshal for the 2022 event. The Grand Marshall will be the 1972 Babe Ruth Baseball All Star Team. In 1972 the team won the Southern California championship and the Regional State Championsip against all western sections of the United States, an achievement not equaled by any Babe Rutth All Star Team from Imperial County. The team was comprised of players from Calipatria, Holtville, Calexico and Brawley. The Team was coached by Robert Walk and John Diaz.
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Surplus Property Auction on Oct 22
The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, Oct. 22 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St. Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following:. Industrial pumps, air compressors, generators, scrap metal, jewelry, collectible coins,...
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
thedesertreview.com
Valley Health Urgent Care opens in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Monday, October 17 saw a Community Wellness Event for the Grand Opening of Dr. Mohsen El Ramah’s Valley Health Urgent Care Office on 1550 N. Imperial Ave. Free Screenings were offered from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and patients were able to meet with Dr. Mohsen El Ramah for any medical needs throughout the day.
Early voting in Imperial County
Imperial County residents have already started to vote by mail. The post Early voting in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
City of El Centro to hold grand opening of their new library
The City of El Centro will host a grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony of their new library. The post City of El Centro to hold grand opening of their new library appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Pioneers Museum Lecture Series
(Lecture Series Continues)...It is the Pioneers Museum Lecture series. It offers a lecture every month. The next lecture will be on October 28 at 6 pm. The Lectures are at the Museum and feature a lecture about Imperial valleys local community. This months speaker will be Dr. Kimberly Quan Hubernette. The Dr. grew up in Imperial Valley and is the daughter of local dentist Dr. William Quan, and sister to Residing judge William Derek Quan. She will be discussing her life in the Valley as a Chinese American, survival as a widow and trying to learn to survive in the wilderness mentally and physically. Her inspiring message is checking things off your bucket list. Live, Love, Survive. She will also be reading an excerpt from her new book, GRID. Reservations are need to attend the lecture. Contact the Pioneers Museum for details.
holtvilletribune.com
Public Comments Sought for Final West Port of Entry Project
CALEXICO ㅡ The public is encouraged to attend a virtual meeting to discuss the West Port of Entry’s Phase 2B project’s final environmental assessment on Monday, Oct. 24. The Phase 2B construction project represents the last phase of the overall $400 million expansion project started in late 2015.
Comments / 0