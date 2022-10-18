(Lecture Series Continues)...It is the Pioneers Museum Lecture series. It offers a lecture every month. The next lecture will be on October 28 at 6 pm. The Lectures are at the Museum and feature a lecture about Imperial valleys local community. This months speaker will be Dr. Kimberly Quan Hubernette. The Dr. grew up in Imperial Valley and is the daughter of local dentist Dr. William Quan, and sister to Residing judge William Derek Quan. She will be discussing her life in the Valley as a Chinese American, survival as a widow and trying to learn to survive in the wilderness mentally and physically. Her inspiring message is checking things off your bucket list. Live, Love, Survive. She will also be reading an excerpt from her new book, GRID. Reservations are need to attend the lecture. Contact the Pioneers Museum for details.

