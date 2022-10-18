Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
NAACP leader: City of Wichita lacked transparency in police chief selection
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pending civil lawsuit against Wichita’s new police chief brings concerns about a perceived lack of transparency from the City of Wichita. A member of the search committee for Wichita’s next police chief claims the city knew about the lawsuit against Joseph Sullivan but did not pass that along to the committee. Thursday afternoon, 12 News reached out to the City of Wichita that said the lawsuit came up in a private interview with Sullivan, a law-enforcement veteran expected to start as WPD Chief in early December after serving for decades with the Philadelphia Police Department.
KWCH.com
Wichita's new police chief discusses experience, plans for WPD
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
Mayor Whipple talks about donation following neighborhood cleanup fallout
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday talked about his recent donation of a $1,500 check to the Southwest Neighborhood Association.
KWCH.com
Police union calls on Wichita mayor to apologize or resign after confrontation with officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching a week since 12 News obtained body camera footage that captures a verbal confrontation between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Kansas State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 18, calling on the mayor to either apologize to the officer and members of the Wichita Police Department “and accept full responsibility for his actions,” or resign.
KWCH.com
WPD claims investigation leads to record fentanyl seizure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it NIIBIN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills” as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in the area of half a...
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Tierra Long
Teenager Tierra Long was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse bell will get a new home
Commissioners voted to approve plans that will remove the existing reception desk and make a platform for the bell.
KWCH.com
Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment
UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear. But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County settles over 2020 crash that killed 5
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday approved a $300,000 settlement in connection with a 2020 crash in western Sedgwick County that killed a mother and her four children. It happened Sept. 25, 2020 at the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South, between Cheney and Clearwater.
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
KAKE TV
Man hurt in overnight shooting in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Wichita. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of N. Erie, near 17th and Hillside. Police say a man in his mid 20s was shot, but investigators did not know yet what led up to it. They did say the two people involved know each other. The victim is expected to be okay.
kfdi.com
Suspect in Custody Following an Armed Robbery in S. Wichita
Wichita Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery that happened at a South Wichita business on Monday. The man reportedly entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police later arrested the man after he was found hiding...
