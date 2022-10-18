WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pending civil lawsuit against Wichita’s new police chief brings concerns about a perceived lack of transparency from the City of Wichita. A member of the search committee for Wichita’s next police chief claims the city knew about the lawsuit against Joseph Sullivan but did not pass that along to the committee. Thursday afternoon, 12 News reached out to the City of Wichita that said the lawsuit came up in a private interview with Sullivan, a law-enforcement veteran expected to start as WPD Chief in early December after serving for decades with the Philadelphia Police Department.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO