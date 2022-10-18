ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Times News

Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program

Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dupont dedicates pavilion to former Mayor

DUPONT, Pa. — Dozens gathered at Dupont Borough Park in Luzerne County to dedicate a Pavilion to one of the men who helped build it. Dan Lello, the former Mayor of Dupont, passed away in May after being diagnosed with ALS. Lello was active not only as mayor but...
DUPONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day. "Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County honors 100-year-old WWII veteran

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored and celebrated a veteran that turned 100 years old on Wednesday. Eddie Sporko, a veteran and lifelong resident of Scranton, turned 100 years old on October 19. The commissioners declared October 19 to officially be “Eddie Sporko Day” in his honor.  Sporko was brought to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
susqcoindy.com

PA AG Shapiro makes campaign stop in Montrose

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Susquehanna County on Sunday afternoon, one of several weekend appearances in his gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro was greeted by roughly 175 supporters at the rally, sponsored by the Susquehanna County Democratic Party, which featured other candidates appearing on the November ballot, as well as messages from local elected leaders.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 21-23

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community supports woman with lung cancer

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer. A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore. Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years. Now that she's...
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training

WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

