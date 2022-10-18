Read full article on original website
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Pennsylvania school district adds AR-15 on campus for safety
A school district in Luzerne County is ramping up its methods to protect schools.
Scranton School District unveils proposal to consolidate schools
SCRANTON, Pa. — Monday night's special meeting is just the latest step in the district's financial recovery plan, meaning several schools could be on the chopping block. Now, school directors have a lot to consider as this is their first look at the proposal. Inside West Scranton Intermediate School,...
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
Dupont dedicates pavilion to former Mayor
DUPONT, Pa. — Dozens gathered at Dupont Borough Park in Luzerne County to dedicate a Pavilion to one of the men who helped build it. Dan Lello, the former Mayor of Dupont, passed away in May after being diagnosed with ALS. Lello was active not only as mayor but...
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
Pittston Area School District purchases four rifles, four AR-15s
PITTSTON, Pa. — The Pittston Area School District is preparing for a day they hope never comes. "Well, unfortunately, in the world we live in, school shootings happen all the time, and you never know when and time is of the essence," said Superintendent Kevin Booth. The district bought...
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame created
WILKES-BARRE — Finally, there will be a Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame. The establishment of the LCAEHOF was announced Thursday during a noon news conference in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square. The organizing committee issued the following...
Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
Friends helping Friends fundraiser at Boscov's
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Boscov's is packed today because this isn't your average Wednesday at the department store; it's Friends Helping Friends Day. "Oh, it's good," said shopper BJ Cameron of Kingston. "It's a lot of sales. A lot of beautiful clothes. Yeah, they really brought all the nice stuff out for us, which is good."
Lackawanna County honors 100-year-old WWII veteran
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored and celebrated a veteran that turned 100 years old on Wednesday. Eddie Sporko, a veteran and lifelong resident of Scranton, turned 100 years old on October 19. The commissioners declared October 19 to officially be “Eddie Sporko Day” in his honor. Sporko was brought to […]
susqcoindy.com
PA AG Shapiro makes campaign stop in Montrose
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Susquehanna County on Sunday afternoon, one of several weekend appearances in his gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro was greeted by roughly 175 supporters at the rally, sponsored by the Susquehanna County Democratic Party, which featured other candidates appearing on the November ballot, as well as messages from local elected leaders.
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
Community supports woman with lung cancer
DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer. A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore. Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years. Now that she's...
WOLF
Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training
WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
