ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your Radio Place

Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire

BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
BELLAIRE, OH
Your Radio Place

Area counties can soon participate in Appalachian Community Grant Program

COLUMBUS , Ohio – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Belmont County road closure set for October 28

BELMONT COUNTY , Ohio – Starting Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m.in Belmont County, access to State Route 149 north from I-70 eastbound will be inaccessible until Monday, October 31, at 6 a.m., for intersection widening work. Motorists exiting from I-70 east at State Route 149 will only be able to turn left onto State Route 149. This work is part of the ongoing SR 149/ I-70 intersection improvement project in Morristown. The completion date for the project is November 30, 2022.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: “Adopt a Child” For Christmas!

Jeff Eschbaugh is joined by Elissa Mallett from Guernsey County Children Services to discuss an exciting opportunity to make a child’s Christmas dreams come true! You can “adopt” a child for Christmas, which really just means gifting them presents from their wishlist as they might not be in a situation where those things can be provided to them. If this sounds like something that interests you, contact GCCS today!
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy