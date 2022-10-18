Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire
BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
Your Radio Place
North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road Closed Monday in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – On Monday, October 24, the Village of New Concord will be conducting road repair work on North Liberty Road and John Glen High School Road. Both roads will be closed temporarily and alternately in order to make asphalt repairs due to utility cuts. Repairs are anticipated to take place most of the day.
Your Radio Place
Area counties can soon participate in Appalachian Community Grant Program
COLUMBUS , Ohio – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties.
Your Radio Place
Noble Local Board of Education approves Installation of New Roof for Shenandoah Elementary School
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — On the recommendation of Superintendent Todd Herman, the Noble Local Board of Education approved an emergency resolution for the installation of a new roof at the Shenandoah Elementary School building. This action was taken at the board’s regular meeting Thursday evening, October 20. “We...
Your Radio Place
Belmont County road closure set for October 28
BELMONT COUNTY , Ohio – Starting Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m.in Belmont County, access to State Route 149 north from I-70 eastbound will be inaccessible until Monday, October 31, at 6 a.m., for intersection widening work. Motorists exiting from I-70 east at State Route 149 will only be able to turn left onto State Route 149. This work is part of the ongoing SR 149/ I-70 intersection improvement project in Morristown. The completion date for the project is November 30, 2022.
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: “Adopt a Child” For Christmas!
Jeff Eschbaugh is joined by Elissa Mallett from Guernsey County Children Services to discuss an exciting opportunity to make a child’s Christmas dreams come true! You can “adopt” a child for Christmas, which really just means gifting them presents from their wishlist as they might not be in a situation where those things can be provided to them. If this sounds like something that interests you, contact GCCS today!
