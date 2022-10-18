Jeff Eschbaugh is joined by Elissa Mallett from Guernsey County Children Services to discuss an exciting opportunity to make a child’s Christmas dreams come true! You can “adopt” a child for Christmas, which really just means gifting them presents from their wishlist as they might not be in a situation where those things can be provided to them. If this sounds like something that interests you, contact GCCS today!

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO