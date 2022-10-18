Read full article on original website
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
Anne Hathaway’s Shocking 1980s-Inspired Look Shows She Can Turn Heads in Any Outfit
Leave it to Anne Hathaway to make the crazy patterns of the 1980s looks as chic and elegant as ever. No matter the look, whether it be an ethereal white gown or a show-stopping suit that gives everyone Devil Wears Prada vibes, Hathaway knows what looks amazing on her. Now, we’ve figured out her aesthetic: daring yet elegant, bold with a touch of regality. She knows when to push her wardrobe to the next level, and in this case, she did something we’ve never seen before from the WeCrashed star.
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Anne Hathaway's Thigh-High Slit Gown Comes in the Boldest Neon Color
Anne Hathaway is trying her hand at the neon trend this week, spotted on a press tour for "Armageddon Time" walking into a studio in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. Catching eyes as she waved at the crowd on her way into the interview, Hathaway sported a bright-yellow dress and minimal jewelry to accessorize.
Zoë Kravitz Flashed Her Abs In An All-Black Yves St. Laurent Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week—We're Still Not Over It!
Zoë Kravitz turned heads (and looked effortlessly chic) at the Yves Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show in an all-black ensemble. The Batman star, 33, donned a head-to-toe, monochromatic look composed of pieces from the French luxury fashion house as she attended the event at the Jardins du Trocadéro beneath the Eiffel Tower.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching Looks at Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Runway Show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the many stars who attended Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 runway show in San Marino, California. The couple attended the designer’s first West Coast fashion show on Thursday night wearing matching looks, with Lopez wearing a black and white pinstripe wrap dress with a black hat and Affleck wearing a black wool suit.
wmagazine.com
Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Try High-Low Fashion A La Sharon Stone
It’s still over a week until Halloween, but Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have their joint costume sorted out. Apparently, they’re going as Sharon Stone and Zendaya at the Oscars. Not particularly timely costumes, but definitely fashionable ones. On Tuesday night, both actresses arrived to the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil wearing oddly coordinated looks, both embracing the high-low fashion style initially popularized by Stone in 1998, and recently referenced by Zendaya just this year.
Kaia Gerber Nails Mom Cindy Crawford's Sleek Red Carpet Style in Form-Fitting Gown
All eyes were on Kaia Gerber, who hit the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Sunday. Not only did the 21-year-old model look stunning in her form-fitting Alaïa outfit, but she reminded everyone of her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford. Even though Crawford wasn’t at the event, it’s easy to see where Gerber gets her chic red-carpet style. Wearing a tight, sheer black turtleneck paired with a curve-hugging, deep-purple skirt, she looked every inch the superstar. Her hair was perfectly coiffed and framed her face while her makeup showed off a smoky eye and a soft lip...
Gigi Hadid Put Her Abs On Full Display In Baggy Low-Rise Pants And Her Fans Are Losing It: 'So Good I'm Gagging'
If it wasn’t already obvious why Leonardo DiCaprio had set his sights on Gigi Hadid, her latest look should definitely confirm it! The 27-year-old model nailed off-duty glam with her casual cool look when she was spotted running errands in New York City on September 14th, and we are all taking style notes!
Olivia Wilde slams assumption she's 'abandoned' her kids with ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde claims that people "assume" she's "abandoned" her children every time she is photographed without them. Wilde, 38, is regularly photographed out and about, more so following the drama of her latest film, "Don't Worry Darling." The actress and director shares custody of her two children with ex Jason...
Kerry Washington Debuts Shaggy Bob Hairdo in Chainmail Gown & Hidden Heels at Elle Women in Hollywood Gala
Kerry Washington arrived at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Surrounded by powerful female celebrities from all walks of life, Washington brought her fashion A-game and wore a chainmail gown alongside hidden heels. The “Django Unchained” actress opted for a boxier fit that consisted of a crisp white collared bodysuit layered underneath a brilliant silver chainlink dress dotted with crystal detailing that sparkled under the camera’s flash. Washington accessorized with coordinating silver jewelry on her fingers and on her ears. The seasoned thespian explored a new hairdo for her appearance on the carpet, the...
Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress
While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
thezoereport.com
Jennifer Garner’s Anti-Skinny Jeans Were Casual & Perfect To Run Errands In
Jennifer Garner is the queen of uncomplicated elegance. Her off-duty looks all possess that relatable, low-key energy her fans know and love. Think: a clever pairing of dress and sneakers, or a set of utilitarian overalls for a quick one-and-done school drop-off ensemble. The latest addition to her casual-chic wardrobe? A pair of en vogue baggy jeans, which Garner wore while running errands around Santa Monica on Oct. 18. What’s more, the actor paired her relaxed bottoms with familiar classics, so her outfit contained the perfect ratio of trendy to basic pieces.
Charlize Theron Upgrades Y2K Trend with Red Dress Over Pants & Strappy Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Charlize Theron brought an updated look to a popular Y2K style. The “Atomic Blonde” star attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood award show in Los Angeles yesterday night. To the event, she wore a red midi dress paired over matching pants, both from Alaïa. Her fitted dress featured a turtleneck collar and long sleeves. The style was reminiscent of the early 2000s when stars hit the red carpet in dresses worn over flare jeans. Celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway were all seen in the trend on multiple occasions.
