ATLANTA, Georgia–The days of the orderly succession of individual COVID dominant variants (alpha, beta, delta) seems to be over. This ushers in the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to be marked by the splintered single strains, or what is being called “subvariants” or “escape variants”.
