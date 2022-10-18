ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

COVID ‘Escape variants’ gain traction in US

ATLANTA, Georgia–The days of the orderly succession of individual COVID dominant variants (alpha, beta, delta) seems to be over. This ushers in the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to be marked by the splintered single strains, or what is being called “subvariants” or “escape variants”.
Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire

BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
BELLAIRE, OH

