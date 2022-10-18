ZANESVILLE, OH- The purpose of an Emergency Responders’ job, whether if their part of the Fire Department, Police Force or Ambulance, is the same and that’s to keep the citizens of Zanesville safe. Different organizations took part in an event called Hazmat Practice at Cleveland Cliffs where the Muskingum County Emergency Management, Zanesville Fire Department, Community Ambulance, Genesis Hospital and South Zanesville Fire Department did a drill in a fake incident where a pipe busted below a tank filled with hydrofluoric acid that’s leaking on the property.

