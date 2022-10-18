Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
WHIZ
Hazmat Practice at Cleveland Cliffs
ZANESVILLE, OH- The purpose of an Emergency Responders’ job, whether if their part of the Fire Department, Police Force or Ambulance, is the same and that’s to keep the citizens of Zanesville safe. Different organizations took part in an event called Hazmat Practice at Cleveland Cliffs where the Muskingum County Emergency Management, Zanesville Fire Department, Community Ambulance, Genesis Hospital and South Zanesville Fire Department did a drill in a fake incident where a pipe busted below a tank filled with hydrofluoric acid that’s leaking on the property.
WHIZ
Stephanie S. Mayle
Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
Your Radio Place
Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire
BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
‘Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Ohio’s Judy Malinowski
A new documentary tells the tragic story of a central Ohio woman, Judy Malinowski, who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at her own murder trial.
sciotopost.com
Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville
Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Kyle was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Sharon and the late Robert Justice on September 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his father Robert M. Justice, and his beloved pet Max. He was an avid...
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State, Iowa marching bands join forces to honor Elton John
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band and the Hawkeye Marching Band joined forces Saturday to play music recognized across the world. The two bands performed seven songs from the iconic British singer and composer Elton John. The performance began with the bands forming John's current 'E'...
Your Radio Place
Muskingum County backs State Issue One
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — Muskingum County welcomed the Vote Yes on State Issue One Tour Bus to promote the importance of voting yes to keep communities safe. Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch opened the tour outside the Muskingum County Courthouse Thursday morning by speaking on the importance of voting yes on State Issue One.
Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Roxy
ZANESVILLE, OH- Her name may sound sassy…but this week’s Pet of the Week is more on the shy side. Meet Roxy. She’s a six year old, sixty pound Great Pyrenees-German Shepherd who can be nervous, but is very well mannered. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt says they’re still trying to determine what Roxy does and doesn’t like.
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Your Radio Place
No injuries reported in Zanesville house fire
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An investigation continues into the cause of a house fire Thursday afternoon on Cliff Rock Drive in Zanesville. Several area firefighters were called to the scene after a call was received about smoke in the house. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
