Zanesville, OH

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Hazmat Practice at Cleveland Cliffs

ZANESVILLE, OH- The purpose of an Emergency Responders’ job, whether if their part of the Fire Department, Police Force or Ambulance, is the same and that’s to keep the citizens of Zanesville safe. Different organizations took part in an event called Hazmat Practice at Cleveland Cliffs where the Muskingum County Emergency Management, Zanesville Fire Department, Community Ambulance, Genesis Hospital and South Zanesville Fire Department did a drill in a fake incident where a pipe busted below a tank filled with hydrofluoric acid that’s leaking on the property.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Stephanie S. Mayle

Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail will be dedicated Sunday in Bellaire

BELLAIRE , Ohio – Belmont County Tourism Council, together with the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society, will be dedicating the Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Trail on Sunday, October 23, and the community is invited. Few structures in Belmont County are as iconic as the Great Stone Viaduct....
BELLAIRE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville

Kyle Robert Justice, 56, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Kyle was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Sharon and the late Robert Justice on September 12, 1956. He is preceded in death by his father Robert M. Justice, and his beloved pet Max. He was an avid...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State, Iowa marching bands join forces to honor Elton John

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band and the Hawkeye Marching Band joined forces Saturday to play music recognized across the world. The two bands performed seven songs from the iconic British singer and composer Elton John. The performance began with the bands forming John's current 'E'...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County backs State Issue One

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — Muskingum County welcomed the Vote Yes on State Issue One Tour Bus to promote the importance of voting yes to keep communities safe. Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch opened the tour outside the Muskingum County Courthouse Thursday morning by speaking on the importance of voting yes on State Issue One.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Roxy

ZANESVILLE, OH- Her name may sound sassy…but this week’s Pet of the Week is more on the shy side. Meet Roxy. She’s a six year old, sixty pound Great Pyrenees-German Shepherd who can be nervous, but is very well mannered. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt says they’re still trying to determine what Roxy does and doesn’t like.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

No injuries reported in Zanesville house fire

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An investigation continues into the cause of a house fire Thursday afternoon on Cliff Rock Drive in Zanesville. Several area firefighters were called to the scene after a call was received about smoke in the house. Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
ZANESVILLE, OH

