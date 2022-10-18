St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Delano back en route

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the previous organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Delano decided to discontinue the event , another local company stepped up to keep the parade en route.

2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)

Xclusive Events announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they are taking over and giving the parade a new name.

We are super excited to help the Delano neighborhood keep the tradition going with the brand new “DELANO PADDY DAY PARADE.” Xclusive Events

Ron Knackstedt, the director of marketing, sales and events for Xclusive Events, says he did not want to see the parade go away.

“I’ve had a great time and want to keep it going,” he said.

Xclusive has been a part of the parade for years, hosting the after-party.

Knackstedt says the event will be mostly the same, but that they might make the parade longer and will add more activities, such as face painting and chalk art.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

Xclusive says to keep up with their Facebook page for updates as they hit the ground running in organizing the event.

