ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Delano back en route

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQm5L_0ie0G1Xk00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the previous organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Delano decided to discontinue the event , another local company stepped up to keep the parade en route.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhjOh_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xh7us_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU7t0_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcMvi_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsYCb_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwBxd_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmOTw_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3bUY_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KuLcm_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFnHM_0ie0G1Xk00
    2019 Delano St. Patrick’s Parade (Courtesy: Christopher Parisho)

Xclusive Events announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they are taking over and giving the parade a new name.

Cause of fatal Andover house fire determined accidental

We are super excited to help the Delano neighborhood keep the tradition going with the brand new “DELANO PADDY DAY PARADE.”

Xclusive Events

Ron Knackstedt, the director of marketing, sales and events for Xclusive Events, says he did not want to see the parade go away.

“I’ve had a great time and want to keep it going,” he said.

Xclusive has been a part of the parade for years, hosting the after-party.

Knackstedt says the event will be mostly the same, but that they might make the parade longer and will add more activities, such as face painting and chalk art.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

Xclusive says to keep up with their Facebook page for updates as they hit the ground running in organizing the event.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Haunted Places in Wichita to Visit

Do you like to checkout haunted and scary places in and around Wichita? If you are brave enough here is a list of the real haunted places in Wichita to visit this Fall. The story is you can see Theorosa’s mother wondering around the bridge looking for her. Theorosa was a young girl in the 19th – century.
WICHITA, KS
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy