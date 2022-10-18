ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Loretta Cansler, 98 of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 98 year-old Loretta Cansler of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ridgetop Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Betty Smith, 91 of Clarksville

Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Estelle Smith, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Saturday, October 22 at 1pm at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 1 at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy

BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
ELKTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Katherine Brison Hurt, 77 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 77-year-old Katherine Brison Hurt, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 21 at 12pm at the Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon

Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer. The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

V.J. Hadden, 84 of Trenton

Funeral services for 84-year-old V.J. Hadden of Trenton will be Tuesday, October 18 at 3pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
TRENTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

