Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wkdzradio.com
Loretta Cansler, 98 of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 98 year-old Loretta Cansler of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ridgetop Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
wkdzradio.com
Betty Smith, 91 of Clarksville
Funeral services for 91-year-old Betty Estelle Smith, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be Saturday, October 22 at 1pm at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 1 at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Shirley White, 85 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Jean White, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
wkdzradio.com
Richard “Mouse” Bradley, 71 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year-old Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
wkdzradio.com
Joseph Ferrell, 54 of Elkton
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 54-year-old Joseph Allen Ferrell, of Elkton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Katherine Brison Hurt, 77 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 77-year-old Katherine Brison Hurt, of Hopkinsville will be Friday, October 21 at 12pm at the Life Tabernacle Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars met in the 13th District volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Russellville High School. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship.
wkdzradio.com
TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon
Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
WBKO
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer. The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature,...
wkdzradio.com
Pattie “Edward” Taylor, 64 of Pembroke
There will be no services at this time for 64 year old Pattie "Edward" Taylor of Pembroke. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
V.J. Hadden, 84 of Trenton
Funeral services for 84-year-old V.J. Hadden of Trenton will be Tuesday, October 18 at 3pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
Comments / 0