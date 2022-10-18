Read full article on original website
Related
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why did a Great Falls school principal kiss a goat? (video)
A fundraiser for the PTA at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Great Falls reached its goal - and the principal fulfilled his promise of kissing a goat once the target was reached.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Apartments proposed for Dick’s RV Park; Mise en Place open; Great Falls Clinic optical center closing; Gibson, Milwaukee Station, Alluvion construction underway; Malmstrom contract
The city has received a rezoning application for the Dick’s RV Park Property. The developer is requesting to rezone the property from R-10 mobile home park to R-6 high density multifamily. If approved, the developer is planning to build 513 multifamily units. According to the city planning department, the...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Dr. Brian Meyer, O.D. joins Marias Healthcare Optometry staff
Marias Healthcare is excited to welcome new optometrist, Dr. Brian Meyer, O.D., to its staff! He joins Dr. Argenbright at the Marias Healthcare Optometry Clinic located at 100 Main Street, Suite 4A, in Shelby. Dr. Meyer is a Doctor of Optometry and also has a Bachelor of Cell Biology and...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank Trails offers update on progress
The past several months have been busy for Cut Bank Trails, with much happening and some exciting news to report. Cut Bank Trails has been working hard for many years to bring an 8-foot-wide, ADA compliant, asphaltic surfaced path to the community of Cut Bank. This path will connect to the already completed path at Anna Jeffries Elementary School on the north side of town. It will then follow Nyhagen Road out to the Sports Complex. The path will then turn and follow along the back side of the baseball diamonds, sports complex and the Glacier County Historical Museum. A later phase will allow for the trail to extend back into Cut Bank by connecting with First Street Northeast. This long-awaited trail will be great for family fun as it welcomes the use of bikes and strollers and provides a more versatile ways to enjoy the trail. It will provide a great location to stay active year round.
One person injured in Great Falls house fire
The person sustained burns and smoke injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Benefis Health System hospital.
northernplainsindependent.com
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Red Ribbon Week tradition continues
Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign, dating back to 1988 when the National Family Partnership officially started the first National Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week was established in honor of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was brutally murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico in 1985. Upon hearing the story, people wanted to honor Camarena’s sacrifice. Local celebrations in California, where Camarena was from, started in 1985, and then became an official national remembrance in 1988.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Holiday Bazaar will return to Cut Bank High School
The Cut Bank Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Cut Bank High School gymnasium and lobby areas. Admission is $3 per person. All types of vendors from the region will be in attendance selling crafts, art,...
Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim
Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Shelby School Board approves new roof bid, discusses hiring challenges
The Shelby School Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Following the initial business of the Board, action was taken to accept Raenell Lee’s letter of resignation. Next, the Board hired the following individuals: Paraprofessionals, Trista Klein; Shelby Student Paraprofessionals, Calista Calvery, Paige Looney and Bud Richard; Janitor, Dustin Migneault; Junior High Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Tim Lange; and Junior High Girls’ Basketball Volunteers, Loralee Aikins and Mac McDermott.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
‘Taste of Pondera’ raises thousands for health care
Pondera HealthCare Foundation’s “Key into Taste of Pondera Fundraiser” on Sept. 24 was a success. Scrumptious tastings of Sweet and Savory entries were served by nine local cooks – Conner and Nichole Bridge of Stone School Inn; Jamey Byrnes and Ray Hayes of Gary & Leo’s IGA; Clayton Duncan; Janet Johnson of Forefront (Logan Health-Conrad); Angela and Dave Thomas of LaCocinera Loca; Crystal Orr and Ray Palmer of Keg Family Restaurant; Danyell Morse of Rustic Farm Girls; Steven and Jeremy Hoffman of Purple Shelf Homesteading; and Christy Stubbs of Coaches Corner.
Comments / 0