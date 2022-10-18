Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident
Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
NASCAR Will Never See Domination Like Ned Jarrett's 14-Lap Win at the 1965 Southern 500
Ned Jarrett spent 13 years racing in NASCAR's highest level, which doesn't really seem all that long given everything he accomplished during that time. His two Grand National Series championships, 50 Cup wins, and 239 top-10 finishes earned him a spot in 12 motorsports and sports Halls of Fame, including, of course, the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, he did all that while earning the nickname "Gentleman Ned Jarrett" for his calm demeanor and upstanding character.
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Homestead Advance
● Kevin Harvick has made 21 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and only recorded one victory, but it was his most memorable win. When Harvick crossed the stripe first in the 2014 Ford EcoBoost 400 with a half-second margin over second-place Ryan Newman, Harvick became the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Harvick led four times for 54 laps in that race – second only to Jeff Gordon’s 161 laps led – to take his fifth win of the season and the 28th of his career. With 60 career Cup Series wins – 37 of which have come with Stewart-Haas Racing – Harvick is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series win list. Next on the all-time win list is NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time series champion Dale Earnhardt with 76 victories.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Contender Boats 300
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He is third in the NASCAR playoffs standings, 19 points behind second-place Noah Gregson. Josh Berry has locked himself in the final four.
Chris Buescher | Homestead Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami. Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 20.8 average finish. He has a best finish of 16th (2019) and a 19th-place run last season. Buescher carries a 21.3 average finish with his...
RFK Weekly Advance | Homestead
RFK has 173 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 NCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 74 top-10s and eight poles. RFK drivers have led 1,900 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 56,000 miles. Tale of the Tape. RFK has started 87 NCS...
LDiShips.com to Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Homestead Miami Speedway
Young’s Motorsports announced today that LDiShips.com will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. Logistics Dynamics Inc. (LDi) specializes in transportation management and freight broker-related services. They provide...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
Dean Thompson - Baptist Health 200 Race Advance
Thompson on Saturday’s race at Homestead: “This is the last new track of my rookie season,” said Thompson. “I’ve learned so much this year and look forward to closing the year out on a high note in our final two races of the season in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.”
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. named Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. spent 17 seasons leading the Arizona Cardinals to unprecedented levels of success in the National Football League. On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Arizona sports legend will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Phoenix Raceway announced today that Fitzgerald will...
Silvestri Excited About Return for Saturday’s Cars Tour Commonwealth 225 at South Boston Speedway
It is easy to see the excitement on Daniel Silvestri’s face and hear it when he speaks. The 19-year-old Ashburn, Virginia resident, a sophomore majoring in business information technology and minoring in finance at the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business, returns to racing this weekend in the 125-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race that will comprise half of the CARS Tour Commonwealth 225 doubleheader Saturday afternoon, October 22 at South Boston Speedway.
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
Zane Smith Looks to Grab Championship Four Spot in Homestead
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Zane Smith, will look to grab one of the Championship Four spots this weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Saturday. Saturday afternoon’s race will be Smith’s last change to lock himself into the ‘Round of Four’ before Phoenix’s championship race in two weeks’ time. A task that he does not take lightly.
The Table is Set for Ankrum in South Florida
Two to Go … Tyler Ankrum comes to the southern-most stop on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) for the penultimate round of the 2022 season. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a fond memory of his most recent trip to south Florida as he scored a runner-up finish at HMS in 2020. The result two seasons ago tied his second-best finish in Camping World Trucks competition (behind his first-career win in 2019), a feat he looks to replicate with the experience of the No. 16 team behind him.
NCS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8 TRIPLEHEADER: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY. For the first time since the track held its last Championship race for all three NASCAR national series in 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its return to the post-season schedule to host a playoff tripleheader race weekend. The 1.5-mile South Florida oval will mark Race Two of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), while holding the position of the Round of 8 elimination race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0