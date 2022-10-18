ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville High School and the Belmont County NAACP have recommended the termination of high school Principal Justin Sleutz for using a slur in front of students last month. Sleutz was speaking with students as to why music was not allowed to be played before football games when he said the slur. A student was recording when the incident occurred and the video was posted to social media. The NAACP has recommenced since the first meeting with representatives from St. Clairsville High School to terminate Sleutz. The NAACP has said the only actions to discipline Sleutz was a letter about the incident put on to his personnel file. The board of education will make a decision about Sleutz later this week.

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO