Following a traffic stop a Beallsville man was jailed on several other charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio —Following a traffic stop Sunday, Randy Dougherty, 22, of Beallsville was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The incident happened along Ohio 556 and following the stop, it was discovered that Dougherty had an outstanding warrant for this arrest. Officers also found drug abuse instruments and fentanyl.
Noble County Engineer Announces Wargo and Rayner Roads are closed
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — The Noble County Engineer has announced that Noble County Rd. 128, Wargo Rd. will be closed in between County Rd. 37 and Noble County Rd. 12. Noble County Rd. 12, Rayner Rd. will be closed today as well.
Noble County Engineer announces Noble County Rd. 12, will be closed again
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — The Noble County Engineer has announced that Noble County Rd. 12, Rayner Rd. will be closed again today for culvert replacement.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to Host Book Reading in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio tomorrow morning (October 26) at a book reading in Muskingum County. The event will be held at the John McIntire Library on North 5th Street and will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dolly...
Possible Termination for St. Clairsville High School Principal for using Slur in front of Students
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville High School and the Belmont County NAACP have recommended the termination of high school Principal Justin Sleutz for using a slur in front of students last month. Sleutz was speaking with students as to why music was not allowed to be played before football games when he said the slur. A student was recording when the incident occurred and the video was posted to social media. The NAACP has recommenced since the first meeting with representatives from St. Clairsville High School to terminate Sleutz. The NAACP has said the only actions to discipline Sleutz was a letter about the incident put on to his personnel file. The board of education will make a decision about Sleutz later this week.
Boil order issued for Mayor Estates in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a boil order for the Mayor Estates. The reason is for a 6-inch main water repair.
Cambridge Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison and Residence Forfeited From Drug Raid
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has announced that following the conviction and sentencing hearing of Brett McLaughlin, 58, of Cambridge on Friday October 21st, the man’s home along with all assets on, around or in the home was forfeited to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paden said McLaughlin was sentenced to 20 years in prison this past Friday in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court by Judge Daniel Padden.
Zanesville City Council Approves construction of the Military Water Main Expansion Project
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville City Council met in regular session Monday night and approved a number of ordnances. Council approved the expenditure of funds for the purchase of materials and contracting labor for the construction of the Military Water Main Expansion Project. Mayor Don Mason said that this expansion will be an improvement of the water in this area. Council also approved an ordnance amending the solid waste disposal fees for the city. Council postponed, until their next meeting on November 14th, the establishing of the property at 952 East Main Street in Zanesville as a historical property. Council did this so the proper paperwork is filed and they can line up possible bidders to complete the job.
Stranger Danger Halloween event coming to the New Concord Library
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – It’s Halloween time everywhere and even the New Concord Library will take part. This Thursday, October 27, the library will hold a Stranger Danger and Costume Contest. The library system wants to highlight the importance of Stranger Danger to parents and children while enjoying Halloween festivities. New Concord police officers will assist in the presentation.
Ohioans to benefit from a regional cancer center coming to Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A new regional cancer center will be built in Wheeling and replace the former Ohio Valley Medical Center which closed its doors several years ago. Officials reported the cancer center will serve patients in the entire region surrounding Wheeling, including Ohio. The project has been discussed...
Cambridge City Council okays transfers, appropriations, Local Service Station upgrade plans
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council met on Monday night, approving a number of transfers and appropriations. A request by Auditor Suellen Johnson to appropriate $250,000 from the unappropriated General Fund was okayed by Council. The request included $100,000 for the Cemetery Department, which operates out of the General Fund, along with $50,000 into the light and fuel line item for gas, electric and street lights.
Judge Fregiato to present court case of America’s first serial killers
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Honorable Frank A. Fregiato will present the court case of America’s first serial killers on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Belmont County Heritage Museum at 6 p.m. Thomas Carr was one of America’s first serial killers, confessing to 15 murders. His final killing was...
Talk of the Town: Community Pancake Breakfast 2022
Sean Fennell is joined by Russell Taylor to discuss Zanesville’s upcoming Community Pancake Breakfast on November 16th in the basement of Secrest Auditorium. Tickets are $8.00 in advance and $10.00 at the door. Have your fill of pancakes and delicious sausages in an all you can eat breakfast!
