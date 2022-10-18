Read full article on original website
The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne is practicing for war with Russia just miles from Ukraine's border
Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania — The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division has been deployed to Europe for the first time in almost 80 years amid soaring tension between Russia and the American-led NATO military alliance. The light infantry unit, nicknamed the "Screaming Eagles," is trained to deploy on any battlefield in the world within hours, ready to fight.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region
Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Ukraine officials say Russia is planning "large-scale disaster" in southern territory
The war in Ukraine rages on as Russia continues to bombard towns with kamikaze-style drones and a possible large-scale attack on a dam. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams is in Kyiv with the latest updates.
Trump contradicts claim on Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Donald Trump has acknowledged that some of the top secret documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were classified. In recordings from Bob Woodward's new audio book, "The Trump Tapes," Trump says letters he exchanged with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un are "top secret." CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses the latest.
101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO
Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture the occupied area. In a Telegram post, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper...
"I'm tired of waiting": Oath Keepers grew frustrated with Trump days ahead of the Capitol attack, texts show
An FBI special agent's testimony in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial revealed that members of the far-right militia became increasingly impatient while waiting for then-President Donald Trump to deputize his supporters and stop the joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes. "Either Trump gets off his...
Protest strikes in Iran reported as solidarity rallies held around world
Shopkeepers and factory workers reportedly went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week and solidarity rallies were held around the globe. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict...
Russia unleashes barrage of missiles in Ukraine
Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles in Ukraine overnight. Ukrainian officials confirmed at least half a dozen regions were targeted, including the capital city, Kyiv.
Ukrainian president claims Russia plans to blow up dam
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is planning to blow up dam in southern Ukraine and cause a “large-scale disaster.” Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Ukraine urgently needs better air defense systems. Holly Williams reports.
What Putin's declaration of martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories could mean
Parts of four regions in Ukraine are now under Russian martial law, the same four regions the country illegally claimed to have annexed last month. First, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Kyiv. Then, Stephen Sestanovich, a former ambassador-at-large to the former Soviet Union, and a professor of diplomacy at Columbia University, assesses the situation.
National security fears over TikTok's handling of Americans' user data
The Biden administration is seeking a deal with TikTok to avoid banning the app in the United States. However, some national security officials say despite the administration's efforts, the information of millions of American users remains at risk. CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Tony Dokoupil spoke with former FBI Executive Assistant Director for Intelligence Josh Skule, the founder and president of Bow Wave, about the concerns.
