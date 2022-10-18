ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Trump contradicts claim on Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Donald Trump has acknowledged that some of the top secret documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were classified. In recordings from Bob Woodward's new audio book, "The Trump Tapes," Trump says letters he exchanged with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un are "top secret." CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses the latest.
CBS News

101st Airborne Division deployed to Europe to bolster NATO

Charlie D'Agata is on a U.S. military facility on Romania's Black Sea coast, where he witnessed the largest deployment of the 101st Airborne Division in Europe since World War II. The deployment comes as NATO continues to ramp up its forces on the alliance's eastern flank as the Kremlin continues to ramp up its anti-western rhetoric to explain a string of battlefield loses in Ukraine.
CBS News

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian-installed authorities ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave "immediately" Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture the occupied area. In a Telegram post, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper...
The Guardian

Protest strikes in Iran reported as solidarity rallies held around world

Shopkeepers and factory workers reportedly went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week and solidarity rallies were held around the globe. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict...
CBS News

Ukrainian president claims Russia plans to blow up dam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is planning to blow up dam in southern Ukraine and cause a “large-scale disaster.” Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Ukraine urgently needs better air defense systems. Holly Williams reports.
CBS News

What Putin's declaration of martial law in annexed Ukrainian territories could mean

Parts of four regions in Ukraine are now under Russian martial law, the same four regions the country illegally claimed to have annexed last month. First, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Kyiv. Then, Stephen Sestanovich, a former ambassador-at-large to the former Soviet Union, and a professor of diplomacy at Columbia University, assesses the situation.
CBS News

National security fears over TikTok's handling of Americans' user data

The Biden administration is seeking a deal with TikTok to avoid banning the app in the United States. However, some national security officials say despite the administration's efforts, the information of millions of American users remains at risk. CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Tony Dokoupil spoke with former FBI Executive Assistant Director for Intelligence Josh Skule, the founder and president of Bow Wave, about the concerns.
CBS News

CBS News

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy