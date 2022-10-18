ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Handoff is creating a more equitable workforce through job sharing

Many qualified workers are failed by the current model of work in the United States, where jobs are either part time or full time. Working 40 set hours a week is difficult for people like caregivers, but part-time jobs don’t have the same benefits or career-advancing potential. Handoff, one of the startups in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200, wants to make a concept called job sharing, in which two people split the responsibilities and pay of a full-time position but get the same benefits, more widespread.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This ScamSNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last? Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
thepennyhoarder.com

Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour

CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Phys.org

Surveys suggest people who interact with a wide variety of other people report greater life satisfaction

A team of researchers at Harvard University, working with a colleague from the University of Virginia and another from Ramon Llull University, has found via surveys that people who interact with a wide variety of other people tend to report experiencing greater satisfaction with how their life is going than do those with less variety. Their paper is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Phys.org

Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'

Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
The Associated Press

Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences.
Phys.org

Researchers posit the idea that cultural knowledge practices have an inner structure that is passed down

A broad array of cultural practices—from the construction of stone tools to the conventions of religious rituals—are highly stable over long periods of time. One might assume that such persistent cultural knowledge is transmitted with highly specific instructions. However, many stable cultural practices are transmitted by means of tacit knowledge—that kind of working knowledge that is passed down with very limited specification.
CNBC

CEOs are preparing for a recession. Their plans could backfire

A vast majority of CEOs believe we're headed toward a recession and are cutting staff, sustainability efforts and diversity budgets to prepare for a downturn. Some 91% of U.S. CEOs are "convinced" a recession is on its way in the next 12 months, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And the top ways they're preparing for a downturn are to pause or reconsider efforts around ESG — or environmental, social and governance (59%) — and downsize their employee base (51%).
Phys.org

New paper highlights the importance of locational strategy in business

A new paper published in Global Strategy Journal argues that business leaders should make a greater effort to understand locational strategy, a framework used for understanding how an organization's geographical decisions fit into the broader corporate strategy. According to the study authors, this knowledge could give businesses an edge over their competition, as locational decisions can affect everything from branding to human resources to research and development.
Phys.org

Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury

Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
Phys.org

Does bias exist in online learning?

As remote learning becomes commonplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, little research has explored teacher bias in these virtual spaces. But a published study led by USC Rossier Associate Professor Yasemin Copur-Gencturk now suggests educators' unconscious judgments in an online environment can deepen inequities. The report, "Teacher bias in the virtual...

