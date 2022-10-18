Read full article on original website
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’The LanternColumbus, OH
Ethyl & Tank captivates the attention of Ohio State students and Columbus natives alikeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Only one thing is holding back J.T. Tuimoloau from superstar status, and it’s not what you think
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the most part, Ohio State football defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau is a pretty laid-back and composed individual. For someone who plays one of the more physical positions in an already-violent sport, there isn’t much that can cause him to lose his cool. But even he...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman
Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
Ryan Day Shares Encouraging Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State will have both of its star running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, back at full strength after this past weekend's bye. Williams missed the Buckeyes' last game against Michigan State, and Henderson has been dealing with a nagging injury since a matchup against Rutgers in Week 5.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
Urban Meyer Names His College Football Playoff Sleeper Team
Urban Meyer is no stranger to potential controversial college football takes. The former Ohio State head coach offered up another one on Wednesday when he spoke about UCLA & how he thinks it could make the College Football Playoff this year. “I have UCLA potentially as a playoff team,” Meyer...
Joel Klatt Ranks His Top 3 Heisman Trophy Contenders
The Heisman Trophy is always one of the most debated topics during each college football season. After all, it's the most prestigious trophy in college football (outside of the National Championship one) and it's given to the most outstanding player in college football each year. Joel Klatt, who's the top...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
blackheartgoldpants.com
KIRK SPEAKS: Ohio State
I’m gonna cut right to the chase. Iowa heads to Ohio State this weekend for the first time since 2013, this year on the heels of one of the most demoralizing losses I can remember in the Kirk Ferentz era. Facing Ohio State on the road will not cure...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day isn’t costing Kyle McCord as many reps as you think
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you’re 6-0 and blowing conference opponents off the field, as Ohio State football has over its past three games, otherwise overlooked topics go under the microscope. That’s how backup quarterback Kyle McCord became a trending topic of sorts over the past month. A vocal...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s passing prowess not enough for midseason All-America status
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating, yards per attempt and touchdown passes — a level of performance the Buckeyes have come to expect. Also per usual: Stroud being passed up for national awards. The latest example is the...
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
