Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Shares Encouraging Ohio State Injury News

Ohio State will have both of its star running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, back at full strength after this past weekend's bye. Williams missed the Buckeyes' last game against Michigan State, and Henderson has been dealing with a nagging injury since a matchup against Rutgers in Week 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names His College Football Playoff Sleeper Team

Urban Meyer is no stranger to potential controversial college football takes. The former Ohio State head coach offered up another one on Wednesday when he spoke about UCLA & how he thinks it could make the College Football Playoff this year. “I have UCLA potentially as a playoff team,” Meyer...
The Spun

Joel Klatt Ranks His Top 3 Heisman Trophy Contenders

The Heisman Trophy is always one of the most debated topics during each college football season. After all, it's the most prestigious trophy in college football (outside of the National Championship one) and it's given to the most outstanding player in college football each year. Joel Klatt, who's the top...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
blackheartgoldpants.com

KIRK SPEAKS: Ohio State

I’m gonna cut right to the chase. Iowa heads to Ohio State this weekend for the first time since 2013, this year on the heels of one of the most demoralizing losses I can remember in the Kirk Ferentz era. Facing Ohio State on the road will not cure...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
