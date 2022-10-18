ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Jayson Tatum’s Dominance vs. 76ers Fueled by Warriors

Jayson Tatum felt he had something to prove on Tuesday night. That’s tough to imagine considering the 24-year-old three-time All-Star is coming off of a fantastic playoff run from last season. But that’s the point. The Celtics entered the playoffs as the second-seed in the Eastern Conference last year...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Betting Line, Etc

VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Boston won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are out.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Beverley Reveals Favorite Moment in Lakers vs Clippers Battles

View the original article to see embedded media. Patrick Beverley is set to face the LA Clippers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played four seasons for the Clippers, Beverley has experienced several different Battle of LA matchups, and has usually been on the winning side of things. The Clippers have dominated this matchup for the last decade, but even more so over the last two seasons, winning their last seven games against the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Fall to Timberwolves in 2022 Season Opener

After an eventful offseason, the Thunder opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City went 0-4 against the Timberwolves last year. Wednesday’s contest served as center Rudy Gobert’s Minnesota debut; the French big man annihilated the Thunder under the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their regular season run with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics. Although Tuesday’s opener was a tight matchup in the first half, the Sixers struggled to maintain success in Boston and lost the momentum of the game in the second half.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wichita Eagle

Klay Thompson Blasts Report About His Retirement

View the original article to see embedded media. A speculative report had surfaced recently that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson would be retiring in 2024. Much like his teammate Steph Curry, Klay sees some of the media noise, and made sure to shut it down on Thursday. When speaking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy