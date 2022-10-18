Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Jayson Tatum’s Dominance vs. 76ers Fueled by Warriors
Jayson Tatum felt he had something to prove on Tuesday night. That’s tough to imagine considering the 24-year-old three-time All-Star is coming off of a fantastic playoff run from last season. But that’s the point. The Celtics entered the playoffs as the second-seed in the Eastern Conference last year...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Cadre Of Famous Faces Wishes LeBron James Well To Kick Off 20th NBA Season
As Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season, he has been in the league over half of his life since being drafted out of high school. James doesn't appear to be slowing down soon and is on track to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record if he can remain healthy.
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls
The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108. Here are some major takeaways from...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder: Kenrich Williams Gets Starting Nod in Game 1, Could Change Moving Forward
Oklahoma City fans got a surprise in the starting lineup when the Thunder kicked off their 2022-23 season. Kenrich Williams was tabbed to the OKC starting lineup for the teams first regular season game against Minnesota. Aleksej Pokusevski joined Williams in the other of two up for grabs starting jobs...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Boston won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are out.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Beverley Reveals Favorite Moment in Lakers vs Clippers Battles
View the original article to see embedded media. Patrick Beverley is set to face the LA Clippers for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played four seasons for the Clippers, Beverley has experienced several different Battle of LA matchups, and has usually been on the winning side of things. The Clippers have dominated this matchup for the last decade, but even more so over the last two seasons, winning their last seven games against the Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Fall to Timberwolves in 2022 Season Opener
After an eventful offseason, the Thunder opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City went 0-4 against the Timberwolves last year. Wednesday’s contest served as center Rudy Gobert’s Minnesota debut; the French big man annihilated the Thunder under the...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Bucks: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their regular season run with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics. Although Tuesday’s opener was a tight matchup in the first half, the Sixers struggled to maintain success in Boston and lost the momentum of the game in the second half.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Backs Out Of Anthony Davis MVP Prediction After One Game
The Lakers started off their 2023 campaign with a quick loss to the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. The Lakers have clear issues to fix with more shooting help, but NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has seen enough. View the original article to see embedded media. Before the start of the...
Wichita Eagle
Klay Thompson Blasts Report About His Retirement
View the original article to see embedded media. A speculative report had surfaced recently that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson would be retiring in 2024. Much like his teammate Steph Curry, Klay sees some of the media noise, and made sure to shut it down on Thursday. When speaking...
Detroit Pistons executive Rob Murphy on leave amid misconduct allegations
Rob Murphy was promoted to Detroit Pistons assistant general manager to work under GM Troy Weaver back in June. Within
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
Murphy has reportedly been on leave from the team for the last week.
Comments / 0