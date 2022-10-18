Read full article on original website
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement that read, "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.
WWE: Update on Becky Lynch's Return From Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair back at SummerSlam. WWE completed her face turn the following night on Raw, then wrote her off television with a backstage attack by Bayley's Damage CTRL faction. Reports that Lynch was backstage at a recent episode of Raw and that she was ahead of schedule on her return from injury popped up earlier this month, but Fightful Select is now reporting the latter is not the case.
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
Scott Steiner Reflects on His Famous "Steiner Math" Promo
Scott Steiner's famous "Steiner Math" promo leading up to the 2008 Sacrifice pay-per-view for TNA (Impact Wrestling) has become one of the most popular memes in all of pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling consistently holds it up as one of its iconic moments, wrestlers often try to find a way to parody or reference it and even NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Steiner's nephew, doesn't hesitate to bring it up on WWE programming.
AEW: Surprising Stat About The Elite After Hangman Page's Injury
One of the main driving forces behind AEW's launch back in 2019 was the popularity surrounding the group that partially share's the company's name, The Elite. Initially a subsection of Bullet Club, the faction found success in the late 2010s thanks to their bookings in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor along with the successful YouTube series Being The Elite. They announced in October 2018 that The Elite was breaking off from Bullet Club, and at the time the group was composed of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi, Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page. The group changed numerous times in the years that followed — wrestlers like The Good Brothers, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish outright joined the faction, nearly a dozen wrestlers and managers became associated with the group for a time and it even took on new names like The Golden Elite, The Super Elite and The Undisputed Elite.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
AEW Shows CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Numerous WWE Stars During AEW Dynamite Promo
This week's AEW Dynamite featured a special promo recapping the history of former Ring of Honor World Champions ahead of Chris Jericho's title defense against Dalton Castle. That video showed a number of familiar faces, including former AEW World Champion CM Punk, former AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes and WWE's Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. All of them were former ROH champs, but it's still rare to see AEW highlight people from outside the company.
News on WWE NXT's Next Premium Live Event, Will Be on Same Day as ROH Final Battle
NXT's Halloween Havoc is scheduled for this weekend, but it won't be the brand's last premium live event of 2022. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dropped a report on Thursday stating that NXT has one more major event lined up for Dec. 10. Not only is it believed to be connected to the recent "Deadline" trademark WWE filed for, but it will also run on the same day as Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view.
Karrion Kross Reveals He Would "Consider" Joining Bray Wyatt's Stable
Bray Wyatt has been back with WWE for over two weeks now, but he has yet to show fans the full picture of what stands before them. Wyatt's WWE Extreme Rules return came alongside human versions of the Firefly Funhouse puppets, leading many to speculate that those characters could end up being revealed to be WWE superstars to make up a new Wyatt-led faction. The Eater of Worlds has fanned this flame himself, as his Twitter name of "WYATT 6" indicates that Wyatt and his five Firefly Funhouse friends would join forces as a proper stable.
AEW Reportedly Releases Talent Involved in All Out Backstage Fight
All Elite Wrestling is moving ahead to its next pay-per-view, but the young promotion is still feeling the ripple effects from its predecessor. Even six weeks removed from AEW All Out and the subsequent backstage fight that broke out after the show's press conference, AEW has yet to conclude the third-party investigation into what went down between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. Following an uncensored tirade at his presser, Punk was reportedly confronted by Omega and the Bucks in his locker room before things turned physical. Punches were thrown, chairs were tossed, and Omega was reportedly bitten. Since this incident, all five men who were physically involved have remained off of AEW programming and have been removed from AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage video packages.
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
Hangman Page Posts First Statement After Suffering Concussion
"Hangman" Adam Page returned to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to post his first message after suffering a concussion in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. For those who missed it, Page took a King Kong Lariat from Jon Moxley during the show's AEW World Championship match, rotated awkwardly on the flip bump and landed on the side of his head. The match was immediately stopped and Moxley was declared the winner. Many wrestlers and fans alike then took to social media to offer their support to Page, who was stretchered out and taken to a local hospital.
WWE Fan Makes an Ezekiel Tribute Set to "Leave The Memories Alone"
WWE's Ezekiel was written off television back on the Aug. 8 episode of Monday Night Raw when Kevin Owens nailed him with an Apron Powerbomb. News broke a month later that the former 24/7 Champion would be getting rid of the character and reverting back to his Elias persona. "The Drifter" returned on this week's Raw and wound up getting directly involved in the United States Championship picture with Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle and Mustafa Ali.
She-Hulk Star Jon Bass Reacts to Marvel Backlash, Hulk Fan Theories (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released one week ago on Disney+, and it was a big hit among fans. One of the episodes many reveals was that Todd (Jon Bass) was HulkKing and the creator of the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Todd wanted his own Hulk powers and managed to steal some of Jen's blood and get his wish. Of course, Jen took her fourth-wall-breaking to a whole new level, and shut down Todd's plot before it could go any further. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Bass about the series and he shared his thoughts on some of the fan reactions.
Jon Bass Wants His She-Hulk Villain to Date a Surprising Marvel Character (Exclusive)
In honor of the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with many people who helped bring the series to life on Disney+. One such person was Jon Bass, who played Todd AKA HulkKing, the man responsible for the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). While chatting with Bass, the actor revealed some of the wildest fan theories he read and his thoughts on the fan reactions to his character. He also talked about Todd's future and revealed he could see him dating Titania, another antagonist of Jen's who was played by Jameela Jamil.
Today's Wordle #486 Is Perfectly Average
Players shouldn't have too much difficulty with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
House of the Dragon's Surprising Targaryen Eerily Predicts Explosive Moments in the Series
House Targaryen is in disarray, but one member of the family seems to know how things are going to shake out long before they actually happen. At multiple points during House of the Dragon Season 1, something has happened that was already mentioned by the ever-quiet Helaena Targaryen in a cryptic message. Fans and on-screen characters have largely ignored Helaena to this point in the series, but she's making the case that she may be one of the most pivotal characters in the series.
