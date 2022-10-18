One of the main driving forces behind AEW's launch back in 2019 was the popularity surrounding the group that partially share's the company's name, The Elite. Initially a subsection of Bullet Club, the faction found success in the late 2010s thanks to their bookings in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor along with the successful YouTube series Being The Elite. They announced in October 2018 that The Elite was breaking off from Bullet Club, and at the time the group was composed of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi, Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page. The group changed numerous times in the years that followed — wrestlers like The Good Brothers, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish outright joined the faction, nearly a dozen wrestlers and managers became associated with the group for a time and it even took on new names like The Golden Elite, The Super Elite and The Undisputed Elite.

