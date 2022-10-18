Jen Shah Responds To Tamra Judge’s Claims That She Tried To “Crash” BravoCon 2022

BravoCon 2022 was lit. There were over 130 different Bravolebs there to celebrate some iconic moments and create even more legendary moments for us fans to love, love, love.

Of course, not every Bravolebrity was in attendance and some absences were definitely felt. Porsha Williams — we’ll never forget about you. Ever.

Do you know who else we can’t forget about? The Queen Bee and MVP of Salt Lake City miss Jen Shah . Fans were speculating all weekend long as to why Jen wasn’t in attendance when the rest of the cast from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were present. After an uncomfortable few moments, Andy Cohen responded by saying after Jen changed her plea to guilty, that was the end of her “engagement” with Bravo.

As far as what the word “engagement” means, we’re still trying to figure it out. Was she fired? Is she still an SLC snowflake? What about season 4? So many questions that we all want the answers to. Although the alleged crimes are disgusting and quite sad, I need her back for season 4 because I have questions that NEED answers. And if she won’t be back to crash the season 4 premiere event, then we’ll definitely need a four, five, or six-part sit-down with Andy. He even mentioned he was hoping that could take place.

However, speaking about crashing events… Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge revealed that Jen showed up to her hotel room, used her glam squad, and apparently tried to “crash” her way into Andy’s Legends Ball that aired on Watch What Happens Live .

In a report, Tamra mentioned , “She wanted to crash Watch What Happens Live last night,” but was unsuccessful due to the heavy security presence.

Tamra also added that Jen told her in her hotel room “ she’s not going to jail and it’s all good. ” Oof, this is sooo cringe. If it is true and this conversation went down exactly how Tamra is claiming, Jen certainly doesn’t know how to read the room. Especially after pleading guilty to fraud charges — I think it’d be smart to just lay low.

But if you know Jen Shah, then you know laying low is not part of her personality. She took to Twitter to add, “Anyone believing I crashed anyone’s party needs a reality check, I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for BravoCon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party, or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending.”

As much as I want to believe Jen… or any Housewife who claims they haven’t been fired — this isn’t adding up. Jen loves a camera and the attention. There’s no reason she would have to NOT have been at BravoCon. Furthermore, she’s essential to the show. Her absence was clearly not a choice based on Andy’s explanation and her very noticeable absence on WWHL throughout this current season and last. I guess we’ll have to keep tuning in every week to see how her story develops.

[Photo Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Jen Shah Responds To Tamra Judge’s Claims That She Tried To “Crash” BravoCon 2022 appeared first on Reality Tea .