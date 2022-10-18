ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING — (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy