Daytona Beach Shores traffic stop snags Oklahoma man sought as person of interest in 4 homicides

An Oklahoma man sought as a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in that state was arrested Tuesday morning in a traffic stop in Daytona Beach Shores, police Chief Michael Fowler said.

A Daytona Beach Shores officer was on a traffic detail running radar in the 2800 block of South Atlantic Avenue Tuesday when a camera in the patrol car read the license plate of the Toyota Tundra driven by Joseph Kennedy II, 67, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma , Fowler said.

"The vehicle was reported stolen in Oklahoma so the officer, assisted by others, made a high-risk traffic stop," Fowler said.

Kennedy was listed as a missing person from Oklahoma and was the only occupant of the vehicle stopped at 8:29 a.m., Fowler said.

Person of interest in quadruple homicide

Kennedy II was arrested for grand theft of a vehicle. After he was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, police were notified by Okmulgee authorities that they were looking for Kennedy.

"We were notified by Okmulgee police that he was a person of interest in a quadruple homicide. He is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond," Fowler said.

Mindy Bates, administrative specialist with the Okmulgee Police Department, said that four men – Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, and Mike Sparks, 32, all of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife on Oct. 10. A few hours later police received another missing person's report on Alex Stevens, 29, of Okmulgee. His mother reported him missing, Bates said.

Dismembered bodies with gunshot wounds

All four men were friends and were believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on bicycles around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Okmulgee police.

In a press conference on Monday Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice said his investigators believe the four men disappeared while they were on their way to commit a criminal activity.

"This belief is based on information supplied by a witness who reports he was invited to go with the men to "hit a lick big enough for all of them," Prentice said in the press conference.

Police said they spoke to Kennedy II once but after finding blood on a property adjacent to his salvage yard, police tried to reach Kennedy again, but he had disappeared, Okmulgee police said.

The bodies of the men, dismembered and with gunshot wounds, were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday, police there said.

"I just want to make it clear that Joe Kennedy is not a suspect in these homicides," Bates said on Tuesday. "He is just a person of interest."

