Daytona Beach, FL

Port Orange man gets 25 years in prison for beating homeless man to death in Daytona Beach

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
A 24-year-old man who beat a homeless man to death in what a prosecutor said was an unprovoked attack was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday as some of the man’s family and supporters cried in anguish at the sentence.

Jason Hernandez of Port Orange plead no contest to a charge of second-degree murder in an open plea, meaning he had reached no agreement with prosecutors limiting his sentence on the charge which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Hernandez fatally beat Dean Sullivan, 55, in the attack about 1:16 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2019, at Seabreeze Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue in Daytona Beach. Sullivan died from head trauma.

The Daytona Beach Police Department, Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones and Sullivan’s family asked for a life sentence.

A pre-sentence investigation recommended a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Judge gets emotional during hearing

Circuit Judge Leah Case, who at one point became emotional during the hearing, said she understood what Hernandez’s mother, who pleaded for her son during the hearing, was going through. A bailiff, who sometimes hands out boxes of tissue to people in the gallery, placed a box of tissues closer to the judge.

Case noted that Hernandez had entered a plea, eliminating the need of putting everyone through a trial. Case said she had never received so many letters of support for someone as she had for Hernandez.

But she noted that Hernandez had beaten Sullivan to death and that he was 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds while Sullivan was 5-foot-3 and just over 100 pounds. She noted the age difference in the men. Case said she did not believe that Sullivan had provoked the attack, as one of Hernandez's defense attorney's had argued.

The judge then adjudicated Hernandez guilty and sentenced him to the 25 years in state prison. At the pronouncement of the sentence, a woman among Hernandez’s supporters ran out of the courtroom while another bent over and began to cry as people around her tried to counsel her. Another of Hernandez’s supporters yelled encouragement at him in Spanish.

Hernandez will receive credit for the three years he has been held in the Volusia County Branch Jail where he worked as a cook while his case proceeded through the court system.

What happened on August 25, 2019?

Daytona Beach Police Detective Sgt. David Dinardi testified during the sentencing that a witness described Hernandez repeatedly beating Sullivan. Dinardi rotated his fists to demonstrate a boxer punching a speed bag to show how a witness said Hernandez beat Sullivan.

Dinardi said the witness also stated that Hernandez stomped Sullivan. Hernandez had been walking down the street, apparently upset and punching poles before attacking Sullivan, Dinardi said.

Hernandez testified during the sentencing and said he had been snorting cocaine, drinking alcohol and taking Xanax before the attack.

Jason Hernandez: 'I'm far from a violent person'

Hernandez asked the judge for a second chance. He said he wanted to get a job, find a girlfriend and get married and have a family.

“I’m far from a violent person,” Hernandez said.

He told Judge Case that he didn’t remember inflicting the beating on Sullivan.

"Last thing I remember was being at Razzles (a nightclub on Seabreeze Boulevard) and then I woke up down the street in handcuffs," Hernandez said.

But Trigones said that Hernandez remembered other parts of the night, but claimed he didn’t remember the beating. She also pointed out that the year before the attack on Sullivan, Hernandez had been in a physical altercation with another man which had been plead down to disorderly conduct.

Assistant Public Defenders Brain Hyer and Sara Altes represented Hernandez. They had a medical witness who testified that Hernandez suffered from mental health problems, but Trigones said there was no documentation of Hernandez having mental health problems before the attack on Sullivan. Hyer said that Hernandez had remained out of trouble at the jail and had not committed any disciplinary infractions.

